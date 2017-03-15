The Science Behind Setria®

Glutathione is a crucial compound that’s found in all of our cells, tissues, body fluids and organ systems. In short, it’s found virtually everywhere in the human body, and it’s essential to our healthy existence. This powerful tripeptide (a small protein molecule) consists of glutamic acid, cysteine and glycine (in the form γ-L-Glutamyl-L-cysteinylglycine), and it’s particularly beneficial in destroying free radicals and boosting immunity. This makes it crucial for health, but also important for supporting recovery from intense training and other stressors that athletes face.

Glutathione is conditionally essential, meaning that your body can manufacture it, but not necessarily in the quantities you optimally need. Now, you can help your body boost glutathione levels by supplementing it directly with Setria® Glutathione or Setria® Performance Blend. In addition to increasing glutathione levels, the latter contains citrulline. Citrulline produces nitric oxide (NO) that is broken down in a couple of seconds. Glutathione prevents NO degradation, leading to long half-life of NO in our body. Plus, glutathione forms S-Nitrosoglutathione (GSNO), NO donor, acting as a NO slow releaser. Research demonstrates that taking a combination of Setria® glutathione and citrulline is better for sustaining NO than taking either alone.

Here’s more about how both Setria Glutathione and Setria Performance Blend will support your health, athletic performance and training results.

Glutathione drives performance, immunity and health.

Our bodies get glutathione from two sources: 1) that which the body manufactures; and, 2) that which we consume through foods and supplements. Supplementing glutathione with Setria Glutathione or Setria Performance Blend is great for athletes because both improve glutathione levels in our bodies, providing these advantages:

Glutathione destroys free radicals. These harmful chemicals are created from normal daily stressors, including exercise. Without glutathione, our bodies would be ravaged by free radicals. Glutathione works as an antioxidant, binding to free radicals to neutralize their harmful effects. In addition, it also reactivates other antioxidants such as vitamins C and E, extending the ability of these antioxidants to scavenge and neutralize additional free radicals.

Glutathione supports immunity. This is crucial for all people, whether active or not. Glutathione fortifies your immune system in two significant ways. First, it supports the proper function of white blood cells. Second, research suggests that glutathione stimulates activity of natural killer cells, which support immunity and may be important in supporting newer cancer treatments.

Glutathione supports the function of your liver, kidneys and digestive tract.It does so by helping your body eliminate toxins, ingested chemicals and potential carcinogens that you have already absorbed. In addition, it helps neutralize toxins in your GI tract before they are absorbed.

Setria Glutathione has been formulated to maximize these benefits.