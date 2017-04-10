Three Microwave-Friendly Recipes That are Actually Healthy

Shutterstock

During World War II, an engineer discovered that the radar waves used to detect planes could also heat up food. Making use of this technology, the first beastly microwave oven, called the Radarange, debuted in the late 1940s. More user-friendly consumer countertop models hit store shelves two decades later, and soon afterward the microwave became the ubiquitous household appliance it is today. But if you’re like most guys, you probably only use yours for nuking popcorn and leftover pizza, which means you’re selling this versatile and time-saving appliance short. From pasta to moist fish, you can count on the microwave to turn out an array of quick, nutritious dishes with minimal prep and cleanup time. Here’s a collection of nutrient-dense, muscle-building recipes that prove the microwave can cook praiseworthy meals and desserts. Just don’t fear the magnetron.

Micro management

Follow these tips to get the most out of your microwave:

1. Choose wisely

Microwave meals work best when made with items of high-moisture content, such as fish, boneless poultry, fruits, and vegetables.

2. Roundabout

For even cooking, microwave items in round or oval containers instead of square ones.

3. Well-contained

Use only microwave-safe containers. Generally, glass, ceramic, and silicone are good options. Because of the risk for potentially harmful chemicals leaching into hot food, it’s best to avoid plastic containers, even those deemed “microwave safe.” And, whenever you can, buy containers that say “BPA-free” on the label.

4. High voltage

Microwaves vary in their power production, so it’s best to use cooking times indicated in recipes only as a guideline. Depending on your microwave, a dish could take less or more time to cook.

5. Frostbite

Remember that the defrost button, which defaults to about 30% power, is just for thawing items, not for cooking them.

6. Cover up

Covering food like fish and chicken with a lid or microwave-safe plastic wrap can help retain moisture and promote even cooking. (Be sure to keep the plastic wrap from touching any food.) When appropriate, stirring food once or more during cooking aids in even cooking and reduces the risk of food poisoning by eliminating cold spots.

7. Leftover magic

When you have an appetite for leftovers, be sure to heat them up with the “reheat” button to help prevent overcooking, which can dry out items like fish.

8. Be patient

Allow food to sit for about a minute after the timer dings to better distribute the heat, since excited food molecules are still bouncing around.

Did you know?

Like fish, you can also zap chicken in the microwave for a quick protein fix. Juicy, boneless, skinless thighs are a better option than chicken breasts, which are more likely to succumb to the microwave’s dehydrating powers. Place chicken in a microwave-safe baking dish. Cover dish with plastic wrap (be sure to keep the plastic from touching food), leaving one side slightly open to vent. Cook on high for 14 minutes, turning the meat over halfway through, or until the meat is cooked through and the juices run clear.