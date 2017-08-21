The Top 7 Moments From SummerSlam

See what you missed from one of WWE's biggest events.

by
1 of 8

One Crazy Party

Courtesy WWE.com

It's called "The Biggest Party of the Summer" for a reason.

This past Sunday was WWE SummerSlam, one of the biggest sports entertainment events of the year. Like WrestleMania, SummerSlam includes matches from both Raw and Smackdown brands, which means the event was chock full of heavily anticipated matches—especially the Fatal 4-Way for the Universal Championship.

Did you miss SummerSlam last night while catching up on Game on Thrones? Not to worry: Muscle & Fitness attended SummerSlam at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, and we've rounded up the seven best moments from the event.

2 of 8

7. Sasha Banks Ends Alexa Bliss's Reign

Courtesy WWE.com

Alexa Bliss has dominated the Raw's women division since the Superstar Shake-Up earlier this year, with many wondering if anyone would be able to take her down. Originally, Bayley was poised to fight Bliss for the title, but due to a shoulder injury, the No.1 contender title went to her friend Sasha Banks.

After a lengthy back and forth, Sasha managed to trap Bliss in the Bank Statement, with "The Boss" taking home the victory. Interestingly, unlike other matches, the crowd appeared to be supportive of both Banks and Bliss instead of just rooting for one superstar. Bliss may be a villain, but there's no doubt she's won over the crowd.

3 of 8

6. Natalya Triumphs Over Naomi

Courtesy WWE.com

Naomi has proven herself as a capable Smackdown Women's Champion, having defended her title on numerous occasions. However, Natalya has made it clear that she's been hungry for the belt, and proved as much by winning a match for the No.1 contender slot on Smackdown.

While Naomi was able to hold her own in the ring, Natalya's explosive strikes and devastating sharpshooter (a Hart family staple) gave her the advantage. However, the biggest surprise of this match is what DIDN'T happen: Carmella has been taunting superstars for weeks with her Money In The Bank briefcase, yet she still hasn't cashed in her title shot, despite having a perfect opportunity to do so. We can only assume she's biding her time.

4 of 8

5. John Cena Settles the Score with Baron Corbin

Courtesy WWE.com

Baron Corbin has had a bad week.

In the last episode of Smackdown Live, Corbin decided to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase, only lose to Jinder Mahal in seconds thanks to a distraction by John Cena. Corbin had hoped to get his retribution against Cena at SummerSlam, but The Face that Runs the Place wasn't going down without a fight.  While both superstars had their fans in the audience, Cena was able to land an Attitude Adjustment for the pin.

5 of 8

4. Finn Bálor Unleashes "The Demon King" On Bray Wyatt

Courtesy WWE.com

After weeks of taunting and abuse from Bray Wyatt, Finn Bálor finally decided that desperate times call for desperate measures.

Balor emerged from the stage as The Demon King, to thunderous applause from the audience. What followed was a vicious assault on The Eater of Worlds, with Bálor proving to Wyatt that sometimes it's better to just let sleeping demons lie.

 

6 of 8

3. Jinder Mahal Resorts to Dirty Tactics Against Shinsuke Nakamura

Courtesy WWE.com

Few current champions are as reviled as Jinder Mahal—since winning the WWE Championship in a stunning upset at Backlash a few months ago, Mahal has resorted to tricks and hired help to keep his hold on the championship. His latest match against the eccentric fan favorite Shinsuke Nakamura proved no different, as once again a distraction from the Singh Brothers was enough for Mahal to surprise Nakamura and pin him for the victory. He might not have as many fans as Nakamura, but Mahal is determined to use any means necessary to keep his top spot.

 

7 of 8

2. The Shield reunites to take down Sheamus and Cesaro

Courtesy WWE.com

There's been weeks of speculation and rumors, but it finally happened: Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins put aside their differences and reunited in a partial reunion of The Shield, the stable that Ambrose and Rollins were members of along with Roman Reigns. The crowd was ecstastic to see Ambrose and Rollins back together to take on their mutal enemies, Cesaro and Sheamus.

What followed was tense and unpredictable, including Cesaro going into the crowd to destroy a giant beach ball the audience was playing with: Apparently, he's not a fan of theatrics.

Ultimately, Rollins took out both superstars in a stunning finish. Time will tell if the alliance between Rollins and Ambrose will last, but there's no doubt the crowd was delighted to see the the two together again.

 

8 of 8

1. Brock Lesnar Reigns Supreme In Chaotic Fatal 4 Way

The Top 7 Moments From SummerSlam
Courtesy WWE.com

Few main events have been as hyped as this year's SummerSlam, and for good reason: The match pitted four of WWE's biggest and most ruthless superstars (Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns, and Brock Lesnar) against each other for the WWE Universal championship. And, thankfully, it was just as insane as you would've hoped. While all four superstars made their presence known, the real star of the match was Strowman, who destroyed his competition and went as far as to throw a table on top of Lesnar. Eventually, Lesnar recovered and came out on top, meaning he's not leaving the WWE just yet. 

 

Topics:
Comments