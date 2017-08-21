The Top 7 Moments From SummerSlam

Courtesy WWE.com

It's called "The Biggest Party of the Summer" for a reason.

This past Sunday was WWE SummerSlam, one of the biggest sports entertainment events of the year. Like WrestleMania, SummerSlam includes matches from both Raw and Smackdown brands, which means the event was chock full of heavily anticipated matches—especially the Fatal 4-Way for the Universal Championship.

Did you miss SummerSlam last night while catching up on Game on Thrones? Not to worry: Muscle & Fitness attended SummerSlam at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, and we've rounded up the seven best moments from the event.