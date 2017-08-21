The Top 7 Moments From SummerSlam

Courtesy WWE.com
There's been weeks of speculation and rumors, but it finally happened: Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins put aside their differences and reunited in a partial reunion of The Shield, the stable that Ambrose and Rollins were members of along with Roman Reigns. The crowd was ecstastic to see Ambrose and Rollins back together to take on their mutal enemies, Cesaro and Sheamus.
What followed was tense and unpredictable, including Cesaro going into the crowd to destroy a giant beach ball the audience was playing with: Apparently, he's not a fan of theatrics.
Ultimately, Rollins took out both superstars in a stunning finish. Time will tell if the alliance between Rollins and Ambrose will last, but there's no doubt the crowd was delighted to see the the two together again.