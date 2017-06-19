WATCH: Holly Holm KO's Bethe Correia with Vicious Head Kick

For those of you ready to throw dirt on Holly Holm's fighting career, you can put down the shovel. This past weekend, the former UFC bantamweight champ revived her struggling UFC career with an impressive defeat over one-time title challenger Bethe Correia.

Since shocking the world with her devastating defeat of Ronda Rousey back in November 2015 at UFC 193 in Australia to win the women’s bantamweight title, Holm has hit the skids en route to three straight losses. The (then-) newly crowned champ was choked out by Miesha Tate, pummeled by Valentina Shevchenko, and finally beaten in a close featherweight title fight by Germaine de Randamie.

In dire need of a W, Holm entered Saturday’s bout determined to reverse the losing trend. While the fight may not have been one for the ages, it did result in an emphatic victory for Holm, crescendoed with a perfectly choreographed kick to the head that ultimately ended the fight.

Check out the big left kick here.

After graciously giving props to Holm, the humbled Correia looks to the future with confidence.

“I want to congratulate Holly for the fight," said the beaten Brazilian on Instagram. "Even though she was coming from three losses she didn't quit and hide, and fought me on the main event."

Despite her loss to Holm, Correia vowed to come back stronger than ever. As for Holm, no word yet on what's next, but she did admit to savoring her most recent victory.

“I’m going to enjoy this,” she said. “I want to enjoy this victory because it’s been a year and a half since I got to do a back flip in here.”

Flip away, Holm.