What Beiron Andersson Eats to Stay Ripped at 51

The biggest key to a six-pack? Diet.

by
Diet Matters

Beiron Andersson
“Working out is a no-brainer,” Beiron Andersson says. “But if it is time to get shredded, your diet will make it happen.” For anyone looking to get truly ripped—especially someone over the age of 40—Andersson recommends a high-protein, low-carb diet that’s rich in good fats and contains little to no alcohol. Here’s an example of what he consumes in an entire day during a cutting program.*

*Andersson recommends doing a high-intensity cardio session (burpees, jump rope, hill sprints, Spinning, and so on) before breakfast. “You can have a low- carb, no-sugar protein drink or BCAAs before this cardio session,” he says, “but the point is to use your fat as fuel. Therefore, you do not want to eat and give your system fresh glucose as fuel. This session should be intense so your metabolism kicks into high gear.”

Upon waking up: Glass of spring water mixed with 1 Tbsp of apple cider vinegar.

8 A.M.: Meal 1

Steel-Cut Oatmeal
Steel-cut oatmeal with 3g psyllium husk (for fiber and volume) and cinnamon and stevia (for taste)

3 large eggs: poached, boiled, or scrambled (if scrambled, use coconut spray for the pan)

Approximate calories: 400

11 A.M.: Meal 2

Chicken Salad
Beef, turkey, or chicken

Salad with vegetables like red cabbage, spinach, mixed greens, broccoli, and red beets with dressing made of balsamic vinegar and oil

Approximate calories: 430

2 P.M.: Meal 3

Salmon Salad
Tuna, salmon, beef, or pork

Salad with vegetables, avocado, and squeezed lemon or flaxseed oil

Approximate calories: 450

5 P.M.: Meal 4

Baked Salmon Spinach
Grilled or baked salmon (wild not farmed)

Broccoli or spinach with squeezed lemon for dressing

1 slice Ezekiel toast with 1 Tbsp grass-fed butter

Approximate calories: 500

8 P.M.: Meal 5**

Protein Shake
Protein shake with 35g protein

Approximate calories: 210

30 minutes before bed: Magnesium citrate. (“It relaxes the body,” Andersson says, “and aids in metabolism, bone and cell formation, and nerve transmission.”)

**"If a meal is missed,” Andersson says, “you can substitute that meal with nuts like non-salted almonds, walnuts, or pecans; fruit such as an apple or a banana; or a protein shake. I like to add some frozen blueberries to my protein shake. Great antioxidants.”

