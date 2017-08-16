What Beiron Andersson Eats to Stay Ripped at 51

Per Bernal

“Working out is a no-brainer,” Beiron Andersson says. “But if it is time to get shredded, your diet will make it happen.” For anyone looking to get truly ripped—especially someone over the age of 40—Andersson recommends a high-protein, low-carb diet that’s rich in good fats and contains little to no alcohol. Here’s an example of what he consumes in an entire day during a cutting program.*

*Andersson recommends doing a high-intensity cardio session (burpees, jump rope, hill sprints, Spinning, and so on) before breakfast. “You can have a low- carb, no-sugar protein drink or BCAAs before this cardio session,” he says, “but the point is to use your fat as fuel. Therefore, you do not want to eat and give your system fresh glucose as fuel. This session should be intense so your metabolism kicks into high gear.”

Upon waking up: Glass of spring water mixed with 1 Tbsp of apple cider vinegar.