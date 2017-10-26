The Workout to Forge Monstrous Traps

Get yoked while developing functional strength with this upper-trap-building routine.

Barbell Clean
The upper traps are one of the few small body parts that can make or break a physique. (Two others that come to mind are the forearms and calves.)

Build size in this muscle and you’re “yoked”— a term derived from the prominent wooden harness that sits atop the shoulders of oxen. The only problem with getting the upper traps to grow is that most of the routines you see for this muscle are boring as hell— shrugs, followed by shrugs, and then finishing off with more shrugs—making them an easy muscle to, ahem, shrug off.

But your upper-trap workout doesn’t have to be dull. Livening things up is simply a matter of adding some cleans and farmer’s carries to the mix. The following Level Up routine does just that to help you develop some power, core stability, and grip strength while building that coveted yoke.

1. Straight Up

Exercise 1.

Dumbbell Shrug You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Shrug thumbnail
4 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2.

Dip Bar Shrug
exercise image placeholder
4 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3.

Smith Machine Behind-the-Back Shrug
exercise image placeholder
4 sets
12-15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4.

Upright Row You'll need: Barbell How to
Upright Row thumbnail
3 sets
12, 10, 8 reps
-- rest
Use the machine.

2. Level Up

Exercise 1.

Hang Clean You'll need: Barbell How to
hang clean thumbnail
3 sets
8 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2.

Barbell Shrug You'll need: Barbell How to
Barbell Shrug thumbnail
3 sets
15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3.

Farmer's Walk You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Farmer&#039;s Walk thumbnail
3 sets
10 + 30 sec reps
-- rest
Do 10 reps of shrugs followed by 30 sec of walking.

Exercise 4.

Dumbbell Shrug You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Shrug thumbnail
3 sets
10-12 reps
-- rest
Prone incline
