The Workout to Forge Monstrous Traps

The upper traps are one of the few small body parts that can make or break a physique. (Two others that come to mind are the forearms and calves.)

Build size in this muscle and you’re “yoked”— a term derived from the prominent wooden harness that sits atop the shoulders of oxen. The only problem with getting the upper traps to grow is that most of the routines you see for this muscle are boring as hell— shrugs, followed by shrugs, and then finishing off with more shrugs—making them an easy muscle to, ahem, shrug off.

But your upper-trap workout doesn’t have to be dull. Livening things up is simply a matter of adding some cleans and farmer’s carries to the mix. The following Level Up routine does just that to help you develop some power, core stability, and grip strength while building that coveted yoke.