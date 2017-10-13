The 10 Best Bodyweight Exercises to Build Your Triceps

Marius Bugge

People have a tendency to view the triceps as show muscles. Indeed, the three-headed triceps brachii muscle that makes up roughly two-thirds of the mass of your upper arm is what fills out the sleeves of your T-shirt.

But the triceps play a key role in everyday movement, working with the lats to bring the arm toward the body and playing a huge role in the extension of the elbow joint. You can’t sign your name without using your triceps—let alone swing a bat, racket, or golf club. Swimmers use their triceps with every stroke, extending their arms to pull water. The triceps support a basketball player’s elbow extension and follow-through in the jump shot.

In fact, you’d be hard-pressed to name a muscle that’s so aesthetically pleasing in men and women and so vital to the movements of sport and everyday life. So it’s worth spending some time on this three-headed monster, which can be trained hard with just your bodyweight.

Here are 10 bodyweight exercises to help you build triceps. You can use these as part of a regular workout or as a standalone circuit. If you do a circuit, do two sets of 10.