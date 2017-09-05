The 10 Best Triceps Exercises for Beginners

NKS_Imagery / Getty

When people think about building their arms, the biceps seem to get all the love. And while being able to pop an impressive upper-arm peak is nice, the real mass magic comes from working the tri's. “The triceps are the bigger muscle group of the arm, taking up approximately two-thirds of the girth and forming the classic horseshoe shape in the back of the arm,” says Mike Clancy, C.S.C.S., a personal trainer based in New York City. “As there are three heads (long, lateral, and medial) to the triceps, they need to be stressed with a combination of angles, volume, and intensity, which is why wrist, elbow, and arm position can dramatically change where the emphasis is placed on the triceps muscle group.”

Adds Rachel Straub, M.S., C.S.C.S., co-author of Weight Training Without Injury: “Generally speaking, you should spend at least half your triceps workout training the long head, which crosses the shoulder joint. Exercises that target the long head generally have your elbows near your head (Hint: Think overhead exercises).”

When starting your triceps plan, you want to incorporate both heavy-lifting exercises and high-volume ones. “Triceps need a lot of stress—four sets of eight reps simply ain't gonna cut it,” Clancy says. “An exerciser should aim to accumulate at least 100 total reps within 30 minutes’ time.”

Looking for a great arm routine to build more size to your tris? Try this best triceps workout for beginners.