Arm Fix: Tri Again for Bigger Triceps

Triceps Pressdown

How To Do It

ATTACH A V-BAR (or a rope handle) to the top pulley of a cable station and grasp an end in each hand. Hold it close to your body with elbows bent at 90 degrees. Bend your torso forward so you feel tension on the tri’s. PRESS THE HANDLE down and slightly forward as you extend your elbows. As you return to the starting position, draw your elbows back—think about how you would lower your body on a dip or a pushup. You should feel your triceps being stretched at their elbow insertion.

QUICK TIP

Modifying your pushdowns trains them according to the triceps’ strength curve. Beginning with your elbows back puts you in a strong position so you can lift more weight. Then, instead of extending your arms straight down, you move them forward a bit so your triceps work as they’re intended to—pushing away from you.

DID YOU KNOW?

Pushdowns done with a V-bar let you go heavier. However, doing them with a rope is easier on your wrists.

FREE MUSCLE & FITNESS APP:

