Straight Up Triceps: The Tried-and-True Arm Workout

Building bigger triceps is one of those do-it-yourself projects you can do easily at home. Bang out some diamond pushups in your living room and a few sets of dips on your kitchen countertop and boom—your triceps are fried. We love physique enhancers that can be done in a studio apartment, but we’re suckers for weight rooms, too.

So what we’ve done here is take that at-home routine to the gym to spruce it up with some barbell and cable work for added triceps isolation. This workout is bookended with the aforementioned DIY moves (replacing the granite countertop with actual dip bars), sandwiching lying EZ-bar extensions and cable overhead extensions in between. What you’re left with is a nice blend of bodyweight and machine training, multi-joint mass builders, and single-joint detailers. Know what else you’re left with? A beefier pair of tri’s you can enjoy in the comfort of your own home, or anywhere else you care to flex.

