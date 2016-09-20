Arm Exercises

Straight Up Triceps: The Tried-and-True Arm Workout

Combine old-school bodyweight moves with a couple of proven triceps blasters for a bigger set of pipes.

DIY Arm Blaster

lying triceps extension

Building bigger triceps is one of those do-it-yourself projects you can do easily at home. Bang out some diamond pushups in your living room and a few sets of dips on your kitchen countertop and boom—your triceps are fried. We love physique enhancers that can be done in a studio apartment, but we’re suckers for weight rooms, too. 

So what we’ve done here is take that at-home routine to the gym to spruce it up with some barbell and cable work for added triceps isolation. This workout is bookended with the aforementioned DIY moves (replacing the granite countertop with actual dip bars), sandwiching lying EZ-bar extensions and cable overhead extensions in between. What you’re left with is a nice blend of bodyweight and machine training, multi-joint mass builders, and single-joint detailers. Know what else you’re left with? A beefier pair of tri’s you can enjoy in the comfort of your own home, or anywhere else you care to flex. 

Dip

bodyweight dip

Keep your torso vertical with the floor (upright) throughout the set and lock out the elbows at the top of each rep. 

Lying EZ-Bar Triceps Extension

lying ez-bar triceps extension

For these skull crushers, go as heavy as you can for 10–12 reps with minimal flaring out of the elbows (though slight elbow flare on the last 2–3 reps is allowable). Bring the bar lightly down to your forehead and push up. 

Cable Overhead Triceps Extension

cable overhead triceps extension

Keep your torso stationary throughout the movement to support triceps isolation. Point your elbows out to the sides and flex your triceps at the end. 

Triceps Pushup

triceps pushup

Keep your elbows tight to your sides as you lower yourself to activate the tri’s more than the pecs. Use a closer hand position if your shoulders are healthy. 

Straight Up Triceps Workout

triceps pushup
Exercise Sets Reps
Bodyweight Dip 4 SF, SF, F, F*
Lying EZ-Bar Triceps Extension 3 10-12
-superset with-    
Cable Overhead Triceps Extension 3 12-15
Triceps Pushup 2 F+RP**

*On the first two sets, stop short of failure (SF); on the last two sets, go to failure (F) on each. 
**Failure + rest-pause (RP). Fail, rest 15 seconds, rep out. 

