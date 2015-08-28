Arm Exercises

The Go Small to Get Big Arms Workout

Change the priorities of your arm-training moves to get bigger, stronger arms.

by
1-arm dumbbell curl
Duration 1 day
Exercises 6
Equipment Yes

Big exercises build big arms. You can isolate your biceps and triceps as often as you’d like with low-weight exercises like kickbacks and concentration curls, but it’s compound moves, using heavy loads, that will make your arms grow.

Take a look at the workout below. The first exercises you’ll see on each training day are relatively big arm movements like weighted bench dips, skull crushers, and barbell curls. The lighter stuff comes last, when your arms are too spent to do much more. Gaining mass and size is all about priorities, and if your objective is to build bigger arms, start with big moves and finish with smaller ones.

Triceps Workout

Exercise 1

Weighted Bench Dip
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
8-12 reps
60-90 sec rest
If you can, perform 4 or 5 sets.

Exercise 2

Skull Crusher
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
8-12 reps
45-60 sec rest
If you can, perform 4 sets.

Exercise 3

Cable Pressdown You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, V-Handle Attachment How to
Cable Pressdown thumbnail
3 sets
10-15 reps
45-60 sec rest
If you can, perform 4 sets.

Biceps Workout

Exercise 1

Barbell Biceps Curl You'll need: Barbell How to
bicep curl thumbnail
3 sets
6-12 reps
60-90 sec rest
If you can, perform 4 or 5 sets.

Exercise 2

Alternating Dumbbell Biceps Curl You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Alternating Dumbbell Biceps Curl thumbnail
3 sets
8-12 reps
45-60 sec rest
If you can, perform 4 sets.

Exercise 3

Preacher Curl
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
10-15 reps
30-45 sec rest
If you can, perform 4 sets.
Topics:
Comments