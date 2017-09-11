Athlete/Celebrity Workouts

Retired NFL Star Chad Johnson Stays Aggressively Active With The Weights at 39 Years Old

The former All-Pro wide receiver may not be a beast on the field anymore, but he has taken his talents to the weight room and the boxing gym.

Chad Johnson—formerly Chad Ochocinco—hasn’t played in an NFL game since Super Bowl XLVI in 2011, but by looking at his physique, you'd think he’s on a NFL roster right now.


The 39-year-old has been actively posting his gym work on his Instagram, and he seems pretty proud of his gains.

Besides hitting the weights, Johnson has developed a love of boxing. He tends to also post weekly videos of himself training inside the ring, and the former wide receiver shows that his hands are not just for catching.


