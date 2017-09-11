Retired NFL Star Chad Johnson Stays Aggressively Active With The Weights at 39 Years Old

Chad Johnson—formerly Chad Ochocinco—hasn’t played in an NFL game since Super Bowl XLVI in 2011, but by looking at his physique, you'd think he’s on a NFL roster right now.



A post shared by Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) on Sep 5, 2017 at 12:35pm PDT

The 39-year-old has been actively posting his gym work on his Instagram, and he seems pretty proud of his gains.

Besides hitting the weights, Johnson has developed a love of boxing. He tends to also post weekly videos of himself training inside the ring, and the former wide receiver shows that his hands are not just for catching.