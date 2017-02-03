The Resistance Row Workout Finisher

DIRECTIONS: This is a three-part circuit, in which you’ll complete a low row, a medium row, and a high row with a resistance band for each of the three categories: speed, control, and isometric. Rest 30 seconds between each category. Complete three to five rounds of this entire circuit.

CIRCUIT SEQUENCES

Speed: Complete all three rowing sequences for 20 seconds, with the goal of getting as many reps as possible.

Control: Complete all three rowing sequences for 30 seconds, with a 3-0-1-1 tempo. (The first number is the lowering phase, the second is the pause at the bottom, the third is the lifting phase, and the fourth is the pause at the top.)

Isometric: Hold each row in the designated position for 20 seconds

