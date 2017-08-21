The 10 Best Chest Exercises for Beginners

Michael Neveux / M+F Magazine
How to do it: Grab the bar with an overhand grip. Hanging from the bar, pull your shoulder blades back and down to lift your body up and build momentum. Finish by pulling up with your arms.
Why it works: No other move makes you feel like you’re building that V-shape torso, and with good reason. You’re working the muscles of your upper back, shoulders, biceps, and forearms, along with chest.
Prescription: 2 sets of 10 reps with 60 seconds rest between sets. If you can only do five, do five. If the pullup is too challenging at first, start with a “horizontal” pullup by lying underneath the bar of a squat rack.