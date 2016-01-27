8 Best Non-Bench Chest Exercises

Just because it’s chest day doesn’t mean you're relegated to park your backside on a bench for your session. While the bench is a valuable tool for overall chest strength, it can place excess stress on the delts, which can be tough for those with injured shoulders. For pure pec muscle growth, there are several exercises that will get you off the bench and on your way to chest growth in PECtacular fashion.

Try mixing it up by performing these 8 exercises to hit the chest from all different angles. Once you begin incorporating these movements into your chest workout, you’ll be noticing a thicker, fuller, more developed chest in no time flat.