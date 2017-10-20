The Best Bodyweight Exercises to Train Your Chest

milan2099 / Getty

When it comes to bodyweight exercises, it’s easy to hit the chest hard. After all, the focus on core training over the last decade has reminded us that the area between and including the hips and shoulders serves as the engine of all movement.

That said, some athletes feel naked training the chest without weights and a bench, the most popular means to developing a ripped, T-shirt-stretching torso. (There’s a reason dudes immediately head to the bench-press station when they show up to the gym.) But when it comes to producing the broad, lean torso that tapers to a narrow waist, a bodyweight routine can more than handle the job.

This 10-exercise series will challenge your chest with only your body as resistance. You can use these 10 as a warmup, part of a core workout, or as a standalone circuit. If you do a circuit, do two sets of 10.

Pete Williams is a NASM-certified personal trainer and the author or co-author of a number of books on performance and training.