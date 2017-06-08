How to Add Muscle With Kettlebell Flyes

Dumbbell flyes isolate the pecs better than a bench press, which recruits the triceps and shoulders. While you’ve most likely done this exercise with dumbbells, cables, and machines, we’re going to bet that you haven’t tried using kettlebells for chest flyes, even though you should.

Because a kettlebell’s center of mass hangs low, it pulls your hands to the ground more aggressively than a dumbbell, whose weight is aligned with your hand. A KB is also a less stable tool—it moves as you lift, forcing your muscles to work harder to stabilize the weight and lift it back up. In turn, you can recruit more muscle fibers in your chest.



How to do it