How to Do Incline Presses on TRX

When it comes to adding mass in your torso, heavy incline presses are an excellent choice, but they’re not the only option.

For those with shoulder issues, performing incline presses on the TRX frees up your joints' path of movement, as opposed to the incline press, which locks your arms into place. And the fact that you’re suspended will challenge your muscular stability in a new way, which will also make your core work harder than it would when you’re seated on a bench. But N.S.C.A.-certified trainer Eraldo Maglara reminds guys with shoulder pain, “The further you increase the angle of the exercise, the more stress you will place on your shoulders. So beginners should build a strong pressing foundation first before trying this exercise.”



How to do it

Set the straps at mid-length. Place one foot in both cradles and walk your body back until that leg is higher than your head. Place your other foot on the ground. Bend your arms to lower your upper body toward the floor. Drive through your palms to return to the start, keeping your core tight.

Quick tip

To increase the difficulty, raise your non-suspended leg off the ground. To decrease the difficulty, walk farther forward to lessen the severity of the angle.