How to Do TRX Flyes

Flyes are a great way to induce a massive stretch and recruit more muscle fibers than a press would. But not all flyes will help your gains take flight, says David Otey, C.S.C.S., a personal training manager at Equinox Fitness Clubs in New York City.

“The TRX chest flye helps maximize the recruitment of muscle fibers in the chest and anterior deltoids because of its non-fixated pattern,” explains Otey. “This places an increased demand on your fine motor units, which will help develop a fuller, more powerful upper body. Due to the orientation of the TRX, the finishing position is a semi-supinated hand position—palms facing you—which puts a greater demand on the upper chest.”

HOW TO DO IT

Extend your arms in front of your shoulders, palms facing each other, and position your feet behind you. Lean forward. Keeping your abs braced, open your arms to a T position with your palms forward and elbows slightly bent. Squeeze your chest to bring your hands together in front of you.

