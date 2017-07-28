The Ultimate Chest Workout for Advanced Weightlifters

Edgar Artiga

For all the talk about functional fitness and core training these days, most lifters remained focused on one section of the body: the chest.

For many guys, a broad, lean torso—the foundation for a chiseled, V-shaped upper body tapering to a narrow waist—remains a timeless goal. That’s why many gym rats still schedule chest days or chest-and-back days into their weekly routines. And you know what? Most traditional chest exercises don’t just build muscle—they also address all those trendy functional fitness movements geared toward generating strength, explosion, and power.

That’s why the NFL continues to have rookie hopefuls bench 225lbs as many times as they can at the underwear Olympics known as the NFL Combine. It’s also why dips, pushups, and pullups remain reliable standbys (perhaps now more than ever) in an era of urban workouts, minimalist equipment, and bodyweight movements.

Whatever emphasis you place on your chest routine, this ultimate workout will produce results.

Directions

This workout is structured as a circuit. You’ll do the following six exercises performed in a circuit. Do three circuits total. (Need a greater challenge? Do four.)

Don’t rest at all between the exercises. Will all those reps add up? You bet. But by alternating between push movements and pull movements, we can move continuously between exercises with no rest. A one-minute water break between sets is permitted.