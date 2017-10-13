Full-Body Exercises

9 Plyometric Exercises to Burn Fat Fast

Turn up your workouts—and your body’s metabolic rate—with these challenging, explosive moves.

Get Some Air

So you’re trying to lose a little weight? Maybe it’s time to step off the treadmill and try plyometric exercises.

Explosive and challenging, plyometrics can rev up your body’s metabolism not only as you’re doing them, but also well after you’re finish. (Read more about why plyometric workouts are so effective for fat-burning and total-body fitness.)

Because these moves are so powerful, however, make sure you start slow—just once or twice a week for a few weeks, until your body learns to cope with the stress.

“You don't want to take on too much too soon,” says New York City-based trainer Steve Feinberg, a conditioning coach for pro and amateur fighters, creator of Speedball Fitness, and co-inventor of the SpeedBALL and HIPBOX.

Also: Warm up thoroughly before doing plyometrics, says Chicago-based trainer Michele Sotak, C.P.T.—and try to prioritize your exercise surface.

1. Lateral Bound

A great starting plyometric exercise would be a lateral bound, where you jump from side to side and land with both feet, says Feinberg.

To take it up a notch, jump only on one foot, making it into a mini skater bound.

Level three: Increase the height and width of each jump, and bring your free foot behind you for a full “speed skater".

2. Step-up With Jump

This explosive move is perfect for outdoor workouts at the track when you have access to a step, bench, or platform. If you’re just starting out—or don’t have great balance—just drive up your knee while keeping one foot on the platform.

Face the step and place your left foot on the center of the step. Step up by balancing on your left leg with your right knee bent. Drive your right knee up powerfully, and bend while balancing and jumping explosively off the planted foot.

Bring the right foot back down to the ground lightly while keeping the left foot placed on the step for a total of 15 reps, and immediately repeat on other leg.

Sotak’s recommendation: three sets at a high-intensity level, with a 60-second break between each set.

3. One-footed Hop

“This can be very gymnastic. It's really difficult, but again, you can get the arms involved, and use the arms to help to pull when you leave the ground,” says Feinberg.

Take it up to more intense levels by doing a two-footed hop, to a two-footed jump with a knee tuck, to a two-footed jump with a foot kick out in the front (also called a pike) where you reach with your hand, suggests Feinberg.

Feinberg’s recommendation: begin with a one-footed hop for about 20 or 30 seconds, and try to stay off the ground as much as possible. Then rest for 30 seconds or so before starting the next round.

4. Two-footed Hop ‘Shapes’

After you’ve warmed up with a two-footed hop set, make shapes on the ground to keep things interesting, and improve lateral movement and explosive jumps.

“I have clients make boxes on the floor, then diamond shapes, and triangle shapes as fast as they can, working to get their feet to that next position, and then get right off the ground again as fast as possible,” says Feinberg.

5. Battle Rope Jumping Jacks

“Battle ropes are great for working your entire body and increasing calorie burn,” says Sotak, who likes to use accessories with her clients to keep workouts fresh, tough, and interesting. “These exercises burn lots of calories in a short period of time.”

Her suggestion: Do jumping jacks while holding a rope in each hand. The weight of the rope adds resistance and works your shoulders while doing these jacks, says Sotak. As you bring the ropes down, try to slam them while landing in the jack.

Another option: You could also do battle ropes ‘waves’ while alternating reverse lunges to work your entire body, and fire up calorie burn.

6. Plyo Pushup

How to Do Plyometric Pushups

When most people attempt plyometric pushups, they’re usually afraid of an ugly face-plant into the ground. The fix? “Change your hand positions upon landing—that’s the first goal for someone who generally lifts in very stable, heavily loaded patterns,” says Feinberg.

Start in the basic pushup position, bring your chest to the ground, and then push into the ground to explode up in the air, coming back down to the ground. Try this for 20 seconds, or until you’re close to failure.

Once you’ve mastered that, try doing a clap with your hands close to the ground while your body is being pushed into the air. Different hand variations add another challenging element, says Feinberg.

7. Suspension Trainer Speed Skaters

“These are great plyometric exercises because you get full range of motion while jumping, and you can squat down further on each side while holding the suspension bands,” says Sotak.

Stand facing the suspension system and grab the handles. Jump to the left, planting your left foot and cross the right foot behind you, without letting it touch the ground. Continue to the other side, moving as quickly as possible. Aim for 30 seconds to one minute from side-to-side.

8. Squat Jack / Jumping Jack Squats

Take an explosive squat up a few notches by making it a squat jack, suggest Sotak. Start with feet together in as low a squat position as you can hold while being able to jump into the wide-leg stance and back. You can start with hands on the back of your neck, concentrating on working the lower body.

From there, progress to a Jumping Jack Squat, staring with a low squat and exploding into the air in an X position with your legs and arms before landing back in the low squat.

9. Banded Squat Jack With Medicine Ball

Once you feel strong doing bodyweight squat jacks and jumping jack squats, Sotak suggests picking up a weighted medicine ball and/or wrapping a band around your mid-thighs.

“Go from a squatting position holding a weighted ball in front of your chest with a band around thighs, then jump and explode out,” suggests Sotak. Your thighs will be pressing against resistance band while your arms are pushing the ball overhead.

Do these exercises at full capacity for 30 seconds, and then take a 30-second to one-minute break and do them again.

