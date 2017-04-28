How to Do Burpees with Perfect Form

CrossFit didn't invent the burpee (screw whomever did), but countless WODs feature this awkward, labor-intensive, and painful exercise. Although it’s universally despised, the burpee should at the very least be sprinkled into your regimen.

“The burpee is a total-body movement that will have you burning calories much more efficiently than jogging or walking,” says Brian Strump, owner of CrossFit Steele Creek in Charlotte, NC. “With each rep, you’ll work your arms, chest, legs, glutes, and core. Burpees can be done anywhere, require zero equipment, and can be added to any workout when your goal is to incorporate a conditioning piece.”

There’s some debate about how to perform a burpee. CrossFitters perform theirs for time, so the form may appear wonky, but it’s good to do them with picture-perfect form (as shown above). At the end of the day, a burpee is a burpee, so suck it up, because they do.

