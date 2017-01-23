Switch Up Your Cardio With Rowing

In commercial gyms there are at least 20 treadmills for every one Concept2 Rower— this inequity needs to stop. Made famous by CrossFit, as the rower is often incorporated into various WODs, this hellish machine taxes your whole body, promotes fat loss, and enhances overall conditioning.

It’s time to dust off your gym’s rower for a full-body cardio workout that can fit into any bodybuilding-style regimen.

“The rower is one of the most efficient exercise machines,” says Brian Strump, owner of CrossFit Steele Creek in Charlotte, NC. “With each stroke, your upper body, lower body, arms, legs, and core are putting in the hard work.”

With varying degrees of resistance, the rower can be included in your workout for an added strength component. Or use it as an alternative to running if you have lower-extremity issues and are looking to improve your cardiovascular fitness.

Incorporating the rower into an existing program is easy, too. Just tag it in wherever you’d normally do cardio, whether after a lifting session or in a separate conditioning/cardio- focused workout.

Of course, rowing can also be integrated into the meat of a lifting session, but if you’re new to the machine, get acclimated to it at first with the below rowing HIIT routine.



CrossFit Infused Workout:

Row for 10 intervals of 42 seconds with 30 second rests. The goal is to row at least 2,000 meters in seven minutes of rowing.