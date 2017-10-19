The 10 Best Bodyweight Exercises for Your Quads

candidphotos / Getty

For many years, it seemed guys only ever worked their quads if they were getting into bodybuilding and wanted to look great in a Speedo. That’s because most people tended to get a great workout through the motions of everyday life, whether it was working in the yard, lifting groceries, hoisting kids, or performing basic home repairs.

Now we live in a sedentary world, living in cubicles and hunched over digital devices all day. Were not only skipping the everyday chores of yesteryear—we’re also locking up our bodies by sitting all day. That makes training the quads not just an exercise in aesthetic improvement, but also a necessity to combat the damage of too much sitting and not enough movement. The squat is one of life’s basic movements, but some of us no longer have the mobility and stability to squat properly, which contributes to back problems and other issues.

That’s why this bodyweight quad workout, which goes heavy on the squats, will get you back to moving properly and make you more resistant to injury. Wearing a Speedo is optional.

Pete Williams is a NASM certified personal trainer and the author or co-author of a number of books on performance and training.