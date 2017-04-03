Build Your Lower Body with the Barbell Crawl

Now that you've perfected advanced lower-body moves like the Bulgarian split squat, you need to learn to crawl (aka duck walk). Doing so with a barbell draped across your back can improve balance, core activation, and explosiveness. In turn, the strength and power you build will translate into better performances on traditional exercises such as squats and deads.



How to do it

In a spacious area, position a barbell on your upper traps and descend into a squat, keeping your torso upright and chest high. From a squat position, walk forward 30 feet, keeping your core braced. Then turn around and repeat back to your starting point.

Read before you crawl

While safe, the barbell crawl places significant stress on the knees. Don’t rush to up the weight until you nail the technique.

