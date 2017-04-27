How to Perfect the Overhead Squat

Mastering the motion of the overhead squat translates to a stronger back squat. To maintain a neutral spine when squatting with your hands overhead, you’ll recruit all the muscles in your back. Along with more upper-body muscle activation, you’ll become more fluid in your form and prep yourself to squat deeper when it’s time to step under the bar for squats.



How to do it

Extend your arms overhead with the backs of your hands in the cradles. Pull your arms back and lower your hips down and back to descend into a squat. Drive through your heels and squeeze your glutes, keeping your arms extended. Explode back to the starting position.

Form check

Keep your arms straight and in line with your ears, and avoid shrugging your shoulders throughout the movement.

