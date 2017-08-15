Leg Exercises

The Ultimate Calves Workout for Advanced Lifters

Even the most dedicated #legsday zealot understands the struggle of building an impressive set of calf muscles. Struggle no more: This is the workout you need.

Pete Williams, C.P.T.
Calves to Cows

Seated Calf Raise
Most guys believe calves are something you’re either born with or not. If your old man was a bow-legged guy with skinny legs, the thinking goes, there’s not much you can do about those popsicle-stick legs holding you up.

Admittedly, it’s tougher to build calves than, say, biceps, quads, or chest muscles. But rather than think of the calves solely in terms of diamond-shaped aesthetics and subjecting yourselves to thousands of calf raises that may or may not produce significant results, think instead of how the calves function and how you can best strengthen them for those activities.

Whether you want to run faster, jump higher, or explode off a swimming pool wall during a flip turn, the calves play a major role in athletic performance. The two muscles that make up the calves—the gastrocnemius and the soleus—are responsible for extending the ankle. The gastrocnemius, the bulge of the calf, consists of more fast-twitch muscle fibers, which boost your jumping and sprinting ability. The soleus, located behind the gastrocnemius, is more slow-twitch fiber, great for endurance sports.

By performing exercises that build the function of your calves, you’ll inevitably create size as a byproduct. Maybe you’ll never turn those bird legs into calves than can produce a 38-inch vertical, but you might find some diamonds in the rough.

Directions

This workout is a circuit with six exercises. Do the prescribed number of reps for each exercise, and then move to the next exercise without stopping—do not rest between exercises.

Do three circuits total. You may rest one minute between circuits.

1. Handwalks

Walkout
These stretch and strengthen your calves while also lengthening your hamstrings and lower-back muscles. Start with legs straight and hands on the floor. Keeping the legs straight, walk your hands out. Then walk your feet back up to your hands, keeping your legs straight. Take baby steps using only the ankles and calves. Avoid using the hips, knees, and quads—this will maximize the stretch impact on your calves. Do a set of 10.

2. One Leg Over The Line

One-Leg Hop

This is a great calf exercise that also creates quickness and stability in your lower body. Stand with one foot parallel to a line in the floor, and lift the opposite foot off the ground. Hop over the line on one foot as fast as possible, making sure to keep your hips stable. Do 10 reps on one foot, then do 10 reps on the other foot.

3. Three-Hurdle Drill

Hurdle Agility Exercise
This works your calves while also improving lateral quickness. Set up three mini hurdles in a line, each 2 feet apart. (You can use towels, cups, or any other object that creates a low hurdle.) Start by straddling the first obstacle. Run laterally over the obstacles without crossing your feet. Go out and back 10 times.

4. Physioball Leg Curl

This is a tough move to perform without using your calves—which makes it a perfect calf exercise. Lie face-up on the floor with your heels on a physio ball. Pull your toes up toward your shins, and pull your shoulder blades down. With your hips raised, pull your heels in toward your glutes. Roll the ball back slowly as you straighten your legs, keeping the hips elevated. Do a set of 10.

5. Single-Leg Standing Calf Raise

bodyweight calf raise

Here we’ll take the signature calf move and make it more explosive and functional, while improving ankle flexibility. Stand with one foot on a stair with your standing foot hanging over the stair. Slowly lower your heel while keeping your knee straight. Extend your ankle forcefully as high as your ankle flexibility will allow. Do a set of 10 on each side.

6. Seated Calf Raise

Seated Calf Raise
The seated calf raise puts a greater emphasis on the soleus. Since the soleus consists of more slow-twitch fibers, we’ll go for a set of 25 of these to finish each circuit. Sitting on a bench with your feet flat on the floor, flex your calves as high as possible before returning to the starting position. Squeeze the calves at peak extension, and do the movement slowly—no bouncing.

