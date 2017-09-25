The 3-move Circuit to Develop Boulder Shoulders

Whether you’re strutting down the beach in a tank or throwing on a sport coat for date night, broad shoulders show through.

And they scream: “I lift!” So if you’re looking a little narrow, there’s good news: Building bigger shoulders isn’t hard, it just takes a good plan and a lot of effort. Because they’re a small muscle, the delts don’t require a laundry list of exercises—you just need to hit the front, lateral, and rear parts to ensure complete development.

And this six-minute workout does just that by taking you through a circuit of standard exercises like dumbbell presses, lateral raises, and face-pulls. If you feel like increasing the time, simply add a round, or two, or three. Just be ready: You might have to buy a bigger sport coat.