The Best Bodyweight Exercises for Your Shoulders and Traps

Hero Images / Getty
Why: As far as bodyweight moves go, few exercises will tax the shoulders as directly and as intensely as a handstand. This move requires substantial strength in your shoulders, not to mention the core strength, balance, and stability to keep your body upright as you hold that position.
How: First, make sure you thoroughly warm up your shoulders and wrists. It's ideal to do this on a mat or on a soft surface in case you lose your balance and fall awkwardly. Also, don't do this on a wall where your shoes will scuff the surface (and if they will, make sure it's cool with the gym owner before trying it).
Option 1: Start by facing away from the wall. Lower yourself into a pushup position with your feet facing the wall. "Walk" your legs up the wall—make sure your shoes won't scuff it—and into a handstand position. Have a gym partner spot you to make sure you don't fall. Hold that position, making sure your fingers are facing away from the wall, not to your sides. Don't let your elbows hyperextend—keep your arms flexed and engaged.
Option 2: Start by facing the wall. Plant your hands, and kick up into a handstand hold with your feet against the wall; if you can't quite kick yourself up, have a gym partner help you lift your legs into a starting position. You can also try getting a moving start, and step into the hand-plant as you kick up against the wall. Make sure your fingers are pointed toward the wall, not to your sides. Don't let your elbows hyperextend.
Prescription: Start by attempting 30-second holds. Rest at least 1 minute between attempts.