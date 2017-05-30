Build Your Traps Without Shrugs

Are there ways to train traps other than shrugs?

—KYLE W., SANTA FE, NM

A great way to train the traps is with Olympic lifts, like snatches and clean and jerks. They’re the most explosive versions of shrugs that you can possibly do, and chances are you’ll probably be using more weight to do them. They also recruit more fast-twitch muscle fibers, which contribute more to the growth of your muscle.

How to perform the dumbbell snatch:

Place a dumbbell between your legs. Squat down and firmly grip the weight. Keep your back straight and pull the weight up to hip level. Drive your hips forward. As the weight travels up, keep your arm straight and lift it until it is fully overhead.

—LEE BOYCE, C.P.T., is a strength coach based in Toronto, Canada.