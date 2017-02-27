Workout Routines

The 10-Minute Workout for More Lean Muscle

Squeeze fitness into any schedule with this quick, do-anywhere routine that will get you ripped.

by
The 10-Minute Workout
Duration 10 min
Exercises 7
Equipment Yes

HOW IT WORKS

The following routine runs 10 minutes. It can be performed almost anywhere with just a resistance band and light dumbbells and is designed to not only give you a full-body workout but also strengthen weak points—and pump up your trophy muscles. Jordan Yuam, owner of Jordan’s Virtual Fit Club in Valencia, CA, and the trainer who helped whip Twilight teen wolf Taylor Lautner into howlingly good shape, wrote the program as if he were training you under strict time constraints.

HOW TO DO IT

Perform the exercises as straight sets, completing all the given sets for one move before going on to the next.

Exercise 1

Cable Woodchop You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, D-Handle Attachment How to
Cable Woodchop thumbnail
2 sets
10 reps
-- rest
*Can also use a band

Exercise 2

General Pushup You'll need: No Equipment How to
Pushup thumbnail
2 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Plyometric Pushup
exercise image placeholder
2 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Walking Pushup How to
exercise image placeholder
2 sets
10-12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 5

Skaters
exercise image placeholder
2 sets
8-10 reps
-- rest
*each side

Exercise 6

Jumping Lunge
exercise image placeholder
2 sets
12 reps
-- rest
*each leg

Exercise 7

Split Squat
exercise image placeholder
4 sets
12 reps
-- rest
*each leg
