17 Quick Workouts to Do When The Gym is Packed

The bike can be quite boring if you jus hop on and pedal. Wit this sprint circuit, you won’t be bored but you will be gasping for air and fill your thighs up with tons of blood. Heavy squat workouts do wonders for the thighs but until you tried a serious bike sprint workout, you may think twice about that.
How to Perform:
Warm-up for 5-minutes at a moderate pace. Then, perform the following:
60-second sprint, rest 120 seconds
45-second sprint, rest 90 seconds
30-second sprint, rest 60 seconds
60-second sprint, rest 60 seconds
45-second sprint, rest 45 seconds
30-seocnd sprint, rest 30 seconds
Perform a 5-minute cool-down at a slow pace.