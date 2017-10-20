2 Grueling EPOC Workouts That'll Incinerate Fat

When it comes to maximizing your training, the devil is in the details. Don’t get us wrong, knowing the basics—like exercise selection, sets and reps schemes, and how much weight to lift based upon your goal—will take you pretty far. But understanding how your body responds to exercise, and what certain responses can do, is how you take your fat loss to the next level. Enter: excess post-exercise oxygen consumption. While EPOC is a biological function, not a tangible method, it shows how you can change your training methodology to elicit a stronger fat-burning response. Below, we outline two workouts that will train your body to burn calories up to three days after a workout.

Resistance training

Directions: Use this template for your main lift, like a squat or bench press. Then perform your normal accessory work.

Set 1: 12 reps at 70% of estimated 1RM

12 reps at 70% of estimated 1RM Set 2: 10 reps at 75% of estimated 1RM

10 reps at 75% of estimated 1RM Set 3: 8 reps at 80% of estimated 1RM

8 reps at 80% of estimated 1RM Set 4: 6 reps at 85% of estimated 1RM

6 reps at 85% of estimated 1RM Set 5: 3 eccentric (or negative) reps at 90% of estimated 1RM, AMRAP style with your 12-rep max

Cardio

Directions: Hold the equivalent of your bodyweight, with either a trap bar or two dumbbells, and walk 25 yards. Put the weight down, and sprint back to your starting point. Then sprint back to where you dropped the weight, for a total of 75 yards covered. That’s one set. Do this for 5 sets with 60 seconds of rest in-between.