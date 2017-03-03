Workout Routines

The 20-Minute Workout for More Muscle

This time-oriented workout will suit any schedule.

by
The 20-Minute Workout
Duration 20 min
Exercises 10
Equipment Yes

If you've taken a bit of a gym hiatus, you can erase any acquired flab by getting back to consistency—both in the kitchen and the gym—and easing your way into grueling workouts. This routine—designed by Jordan Yuam, owner of Jordan’s Virtual Fit Club in Valencia, CA, and the trainer who helped whip Twilight teen wolf Taylor Lautner into howlingly good shape—can fit into anyone’s busy schedule. What's more, it can be done at home with light dumbbells and resistance bands.

Exercise 1

Cable Woodchop You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, D-Handle Attachment How to
Cable Woodchop thumbnail
2 sets
12-15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Sprint
4 Tips to Fast-tracking Your Fitness Gains thumbnail
10 sets
20 yards reps
Walk 10 yards rest

Exercise 3

Pushup and Row You'll need: No Equipment How to
Pushup and Row thumbnail
2 sets
8-10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Cobra to Superman
Cobra to Superman thumbnail
2 sets
5-10 sec. reps
-- rest

Exercise 5

Dumbbell Row You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Row thumbnail
2 sets
15 reps
-- rest
*Reverse grip

Exercise 6

Reverse Flye
Reverse Flye thumbnail
2 sets
20 reps
-- rest

Exercise 7

Band Lateral Raise
Band Lateral Raise thumbnail
3 sets
12-15 reps
-- rest
*each side

Exercise 8

Dumbbell Curl You'll need: Dumbbells
alternating dumbbell biceps curl thumbnail
2 sets
20 reps
-- rest
*each side

Exercise 9

Dumbbell Kickback You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Kickback thumbnail
2 sets
20 reps
-- rest
*with band

Exercise 10

Band External Rotation You'll need: Resistance Band How to
Band External Rotation thumbnail
3 sets
20 reps
-- rest
