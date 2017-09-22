Workout Routines

3 Hellishly Difficult Workouts to Burn 1,000 Calories

Dial in your diet, hit these three workouts hard, and you can shed a pound of fat in one week.

Lat Pulldown
It’s about time for many lifters to think about changing from a “get lean” routine to a “pack on mass” regimen. But some of us prefer to switch things up sim­ply to avoid monotony without abandoning our goal of staying lean year-round. To accomplish this we asked Jim “Smitty” Smith, C.P.P.S., owner of Diesel Strength and Conditioning, to whip up a hellish three-day workout program that would burn 1,000 calories per session.

Warning: Putting yourself through these will absolutely suck. However, the math speaks for itself. There are 3,500 calories in 1lb of fat. That means when you hit all three workouts, you’ll be left with only 500 calories to burn. Consume 70 fewer calories a day—drop that Snickerdoodle, buddy!—and that’s a guaranteed pound of fat lost per week.

Each workout is made up of three parts: a main lift, an every minute on the minute (EMOM) protocol, and a finisher. Now that you have the plan all you need to do is remove the excuses and execute.

Main lift

The main lift is a multijoint move­ment meant to build strength and increase calorie expenditure, since you’re recruiting multiple muscles. Also, an all-out dropset follows your final set to reinforce a proper range of motion and up your total volume.

EMOM

For EMOM, start at the top of a minute and perform 10 reps for the first exercise (marked 2A). If it takes 40 seconds to perform the entire set, rest the remainder of the minute (so 20 seconds in this case), then move to the next exercise. Re­peat the same EMOM technique for 2B and 2C. The EMOM sets in these workouts will equate to a total of 12 minutes. “This protocol shortens the rest periods, keeps the intensity high, and keeps the lifter account­able by ensuring the rest periods are structured,” says Smith. “You can keep the weight the same for each movement, or if it’s too light, increase it slightly.”

Finisher

“These finishers will finish off your workout with a major bang,” Smith says. “It’s simple: These are intense, short, and sweet circuits that’ll stress your metabolic rate.” Smith mixes in core work with short bouts of extreme effort with moves like sprints, kettlebell carries, and bear crawls.

Workout 1

Exercise 1

Sumo Deadlift You'll need: Barbell How to
Sumo Deadlift thumbnail
8 sets
3 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Goblet Squat You'll need: Dumbbells, Kettlebells How to
Goblet Squat thumbnail
1 sets
AMRAP reps
-- rest
Rest 90 seconds after the last set of the main lift and then perform this set. Use 50% of your body weight.

Exercise 3

Military Press You'll need: Barbell How to
Military Press thumbnail
4 sets
10 reps
-- rest
Perform EMOM style.

Exercise 4

Lat Pulldown You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, Lat Pulldown Bar How to
Lat Pulldown thumbnail
4 sets
10 reps
-- rest
Perform EMOM style, and perform with a narrow grip.

Exercise 5

Inverted Row You'll need: Barbell, Squat Rack How to
Inverted Row thumbnail
4 sets
10 reps
-- rest
Perform EMOM style, and perform with feet elevated.

Exercise 6

Treadmill Run
exercise image placeholder
10 sets
8 sec. reps
-- rest
Preform sprints.

Exercise 7

Plank
Up-Down Plank thumbnail
10 sets
30 sec. reps
-- rest
90 sec.

Workout 2

Exercise 1

Barbell Bench Press You'll need: Barbell, Bench How to
Barbell Bench Press thumbnail
5 sets
6 reps
90 sec. rest

Exercise 2

Dumbbell Bench Press You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Bench Press thumbnail
1 sets
AMRAP reps
-- rest
Rest 90 seconds after last set of the main lift and then perform this set. Use 25% of your body weight (each hand).

Exercise 3

Barbell Squat You'll need: Barbell How to
Man Barbell Squat thumbnail
4 sets
8 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Dumbbell Romanian Deadlift You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Romanian Deadlift thumbnail
4 sets
8 reps
-- rest
Perform EMOM style, and perform with a wide stance.

Exercise 5

Dumbbell Bulgarian Split Squat You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Bulgarian Split Squat thumbnail
4 sets
8 per leg reps
-- rest
Perform EMOM style.

Exercise 6

Farmer's Walk You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Farmer&#039;s Walk thumbnail
4 sets
30 sec. / 30 sec. reps
120 sec. rest
Every 30 seconds, alternate between holding the kettlebells in a front rack position, one-arm overhead, and at your sides.

Workout 3

Exercise 1

Weighted Pullup You'll need: Dip Belt, Pullup Bar, Weight Plates How to
Weighted Pullup thumbnail
5 sets
6-8 reps
90 sec. rest

Exercise 2

Dumbbell Row You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Row thumbnail
1 sets
AMRAP reps
-- rest
Perform in the prone position. Rest 90 seconds after the last set of the main lift and then perform this set. Use 25% of your body weight (each hand).

Exercise 3

Clean and Press You'll need: Barbell How to
Clean and Press thumbnail
4 sets
8 reps
-- rest
Perform EMOM style.

Exercise 4

Dumbbell Swing
exercise image placeholder
4 sets
20 reps
-- rest
Perform EMOM style.

Exercise 5

General Pushup You'll need: No Equipment How to
Pushup thumbnail
4 sets
20 reps
-- rest
Perform EMOM style.

Exercise 6

Bear Crawl How to
Bear Crawl Exercise thumbnail
4 sets
10 ft. reps
-- rest
Repeat this sequence five times and then rest for 2 minutes. Repeat three more times for a total of 20 sequences.

Exercise 7

Pushup Plank How to
Pushup Plank thumbnail
4 sets
10 sec. reps
120 sec. rest
Repeat this sequence five times and then rest for 2 minutes. Repeat three more times for a total of 20 sequences.
