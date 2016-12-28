Workout Routines

4-Day Workout for Gains in Weak Areas

Design your own workout based on the weak points you want to improve in your physique.

4 Day Workout to Gains in Weak Areas
Duration 4 days
Exercises 22
How it Works

A basic training program has been prescribed for every body part. To emphasize some muscles over others, simply plug in the appropriate exercises that focus on the lacking area from the lists provided. The areas we’re offering targeted training for are the upper chest, lower lats, side delts, biceps, and calves—common weak points on guys that, when corrected, really make for a complete physique. Customize the workouts as you like, and get the body you want at last.

Directions

Perform the chest/shoulders and legs workouts on consecutive days, if possible. Then, rest a day, perform the back workout, rest another day, do the arm workout, and rest again before repeating the cycle.

Occasionally integrate an alternate move seen below. For example, if you want to target your upper chest, find the “Upper-chest Emphasis” exercise list and replace the dumbbell bench press with the incline dumbbell flye (or incline cable flye), the bench press with the incline bench press, and the wide-grip dip with the stretch pushup. Note that the arms and calves don’t need replacement exercises; they’re simply trained more often or with more volume.

Alternate Exerecises

Upper-Chest Emphasis 

  1. Incline dumbbell flye with palms-down grip 
  2. Incline cable flye with palms-down grip 
  3. Low-incline bench press (incline the bench only slightly) 
  4. Stretch pushup with feet elevated

Shoulders and Side-delt Emphasis

  1. Lateral raise with partial range of motion: Use heavy dumbbells and swing the weights only a few inches away from your sides. 
  2. Over and Back Press: Press a bar overhead but don’t lock out your elbows. Lower it behind your neck, then press up.

Calf Emphasis 

Perform this exercise last on leg day and in the arms, abs, and calves workout.

Tibialis Raise
Sets: 3 
Reps: 25 
Rest: 2 min.

Stand on a block or step with your toes hanging over the edge and rock your heels back, raising your toes as high as you can.

Back and Lower-lat Emphasis 

  1. Single-arm Pulldown with Palm-facing Grip: Attach a single-grip handle to a high-pulley cable, and pull the handle down to your collarbone with one hand.
  2. Rack Pull: Set a barbell on the spotter bars of a power rack so it’s just below knee height. Grasp the bar outside your knees and drive your heels into the floor to extend your hips to lockout.
  3. One-arm Barbell Row: Performed the same as a DB row but with a barbell loaded with weight.

Biceps Emphasis

Choose two biceps exercises and perform three sets of each after your back training. Do this in addition to the arm workout day. Hold the top of each rep for one second while flexing, and take three seconds to lower the weight on each rep.

Don't Forget: 10 is the percentage to reduce the weight on each set when doing 8–12 reps with 60 seconds’ rest.

Chest & Shoulders

Exercise 1

Dumbbell Bench Press You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Bench Press thumbnail
4 sets
10 reps
90 sec rest
Hold a dumbbell in each hand and lie back on a flat bench with the weights at shoulder level. Press the weights over your chest.

Exercise 2

Barbell Bench Press You'll need: Bench, Barbell How to
Barbell Bench Press thumbnail
4 sets
10,8,6,4 reps
2 min rest
Arch your back and grasp the bar outside shoulder width. Remove it from the rack and lower the bar to your sternum, tucking your elbows near your sides. Press the bar up.

Exercise 3

Cable Crossover You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, D-Handle Attachment How to
Cable Crossover thumbnail
2 sets
20 reps
60 sec rest
Attach single-grip handles to two facing pulley stations. Grasp the handles and step forward with arms out to your sides so you feel a stretch in your pecs. Perform a flye motion, bringing the handles in front of your chest.

Exercise 4

Bodyweight Dip You'll need: Dip Station How to
Bodyweight Dip thumbnail
2 sets
AMRAP* reps
2 min rest
*As many reps as possible. Position yourself at the widest part of dip bars. Suspend over the bars and lower your body until your upper arms are parallel to the floor. Press yourself up a few inches, but not to lockout, and then lower yourself again.

Exercise 5

Dumbbell Lateral Raise You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Lateral Raise thumbnail
3 sets
25 reps
90 sec rest
Hold a dumbbell in each hand and raise the weights out 90 degrees until your arms are parallel to the floor.

Exercise 6

Arnold Press You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Arnold Press thumbnail
4 sets
6 reps
90 sec rest
Hold a dumbbell in each hand with palms facing you just under chin level. Press the weights overhead and twist your palms to face forward at lockout.

Exercise 7

Dumbbell Lateral Raise You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Lateral Raise thumbnail
3 sets
30 sec reps
2 min rest
Hold a dumbbell in each hand and bend your hips back to lower your torso until it’s parallel to the floor. Raise your arms 90 degrees out to your sides.

Legs

Exercise 1

Lying Leg Curl
lying-leg-curl thumbnail
4 sets
15 reps
2 min rest
Lie facedown on a leg curl machine and brace your ankles under the pad. Bend your knees to curl the pad.

Exercise 2

Barbell Squat You'll need: Barbell How to
Barbell Squat thumbnail
4 sets
12,10,8,6 reps
as needed rest
Grasp the bar outside shoulder width and pull your shoulder blades together. Set the bar to rest on your traps. Set your feet shoulder width apart. Take a deep breath and push your hips back to lower your body until your thighs are parallel to the floor.

Exercise 3

Leg Press How to
Leg Press thumbnail
3 sets
20 reps
2 min rest
Set up in a leg press machine and place your feet inside shoulder width on the foot plate. Lower the plate until your knees are bent 90 degrees, and then press the weight back up.

Exercise 4

Dumbbell Stiff-Leg Deadlift
exercise image placeholder
4 sets
8 reps
2 min rest
Hold a dumbbell in each hand and stand with feet hip-width apart. Push your hips back to lower your torso until you feel a stretch in your hamstrings.

Back

Exercise 1

Dumbbell Row You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Row thumbnail
4 sets
8* reps
2 min rest
*Each side. Place your right knee and palm on a bench and hold a dumbbell in your left hand. Squeeze your shoulder blades together as you row the dumbbell to your ribs.

Exercise 2

Barbell Deadlift You'll need: Barbell How to
Barbell Deadlift thumbnail
4 sets
6,5,4,3 reps
as needed rest
Stand with feet at hip width and grasp the bar outside your knees. Keeping your lower back flat, push through your heels and extend your hips and knees until you’re standing tall.

Exercise 3

Reverse-Grip Pulldown You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, Straight Bar Attachment How to
Reverse-Grip Pulldown thumbnail
3 sets
12 reps
2 min rest
Sit at a lat-pulldown station and grasp the bar with an outside shoulder- width grip. Pull the bar down to your collarbone.

Exercise 4

Dumbbell Pullover
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
12 reps
2 min rest
Hold the end of a dumb- bell with both hands and lie on a flat bench. Lower the weight behind your head, keeping a slight bend in your elbows, then straighten your arms back over your forehead.

Arms, Abs & Calves

Exercise 1

EZ-Bar Curl
exercise image placeholder
4 sets
8 reps
60 sec rest
Hold a barbell with your hands shoulder-width apart and palms facing up. Keeping your elbows pinned to your sides, curl the bar up.

Exercise 2

Preacher Curl
exercise image placeholder
4 sets
6 reps
60 sec rest
Hold a barbell at shoulder width and sit at a preacher bench with your arm- pits just above the edge of the bench. Lower the bar, but don’t extend your elbows completely.

Exercise 3

Seated Dumbbell Biceps Curl You'll need: Dumbbells, Bench How to
Seated Dumbbell Biceps Curl thumbnail
4 sets
8 reps
60 sec rest
Sit on a bench with a dumbbell in each hand. Curl the weights up simultaneously.

Exercise 4

Rope Pushdown You'll need: Rope Attachment How to
Grage Rope Pushdown thumbnail
4 sets
15 reps
60 sec rest
Place a rope attachment on the high pulley of a cable station. Grasp with palms facing each other. Keeping your elbows at your sides, push down, flexing your triceps at the bottom.

Exercise 5

Bench Dip You'll need: Bench How to
Bench Dip thumbnail
4 sets
AMRAP* reps
2 min rest
*As many reps as possible. Place your palms on the bench behind you and your feet on one in front of you. Suspend yourself above the benches and bend your elbows to lower your body between them.

Exercise 6

Static Lying Triceps Extension You'll need: EZ-Bar, Bench How to
Static Lying Triceps Extension thumbnail
4 sets
15 reps
60 sec rest
Set an incline bench to 45 degrees and lie on it holding an EZ-bar with hands inside shoulder width. Press up, bend your elbows to lower the weight, then extend your elbows.

Exercise 7

Hanging Leg Raise You'll need: Pullup Bar How to
Hanging Leg Raise thumbnail
4 sets
AMRAP* reps
2 min rest
*As any reps as possible. Hang from a pullup bar and raise your legs up to your hands, crunching your hips to your torso.

Exercise 8

Decline Bench Situp
exercise image placeholder
4 sets
AMRAP* reps
2 min rest
*As many reps as possible. Set an adjustable bench to a 30- to 45-degree decline and lie down on it, bracing your feet. Sit up fully.

Exercise 9

Standing Calf Raise You'll need: Box How to
Standing Calf Raise thumbnail
3 sets
30 reps
2 min rest
Use a standing calf raise machine or stand on a block with a dumbbell in your hand. Allow your heels to sink toward the floor so you feel a stretch on your calves and then press them up.

Exercise 10

Seated Calf Raise You'll need: Bench How to
Seated Calf Raise thumbnail
3 sets
12 reps
2 min rest
Use a seated calf raise machine or sit on a bench with your feet on a block or step and a weight on your thighs. Perform a calf raise as described above.

Exercise 11

Tibia Raise
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
25 reps
2 min rest
Stand on a block or step with your toes hanging over the edge and rock your heels back, raising your toes as high as you can.
