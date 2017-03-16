Workout Routines

The 45-Minute Workout

How to crush it in the gym, even if you're pressed for time.

by
Dustin Snipes
Duration 45 min.
Exercises 9
Equipment Yes
Dustin Snipes

If you've taken a bit of a break from the gym, you can erase any acquired flab by getting back to consistency and easing your way into tough workouts. That’s why we’ve put together these three routines—designed by Jordan Yuam, owner of Jordan’s Virtual Fit Club in Valencia, CA, and the trainer who helped whip Twilight teen wolf Taylor Lautner into howlingly good shape—that can fit into anyone’s schedule. 

This workout requires a full gym, but you'll be in and out in under an hour. 

Either way, any of Yuam’s workouts will have you feeling the pump as you get stronger.

Exercise 1

Cable Woodchop You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, D-Handle Attachment How to
Cable Woodchop thumbnail
2 sets
15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Crunch You'll need: No Equipment How to
Crunch thumbnail
2 sets
15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Oblique Crunch
Oblique Crunch thumbnail
2 sets
15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Dumbbell Bench Press You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Bench Press thumbnail
1 sets
10-12, 12 dropset reps
-- rest

Exercise 5

Incline Dumbbell Bench Press You'll need: Bench How to
Incline Dumbbell Bench Press thumbnail
1 sets
10-12, 12 dropset reps
-- rest

Exercise 6

Cable Flye
Cable Flye thumbnail
2 sets
10-12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 7

One-Arm Pulldown
straight-arm-lat-pulldown thumbnail
2 sets
20 reps
-- rest
*each side

Exercise 8

Two-Arm Pulldown
Rate My Back Workout thumbnail
2 sets
15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 9

Dumbbell Lateral Raise You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Lateral Raise thumbnail
1 sets
15 reps
-- rest
