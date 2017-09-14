5 CrossFit Workouts to Burn Off Your Body Fat

Per Bernal / M+F Magazine
5 rounds, as fast as possible, of:
16 double kettlebell swings at 24kg (16kg for women)
14 double kettlebell front squats
12 double kettlebell walking lunges (6 per leg)
10 double kettlebell push presses
80m double kettlebell farmer’s carry
You'll never look at kettlebells again after this workout from Sam Orme, who owns CrossFit Virtuosity in Brooklyn and competed in the team division at the Northeast Regional in 2011. If the weight is a little too ambitious for you, you can use lighter kettlebells—but try not to let them touch the ground during the round.