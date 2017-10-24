Workout Routines

5 CrossFit Workouts You Can Do With Only a Barbell

You'll just need this one piece of equipment for a killer training session.

1 of 6

Step Up to the Bar

Hers Favorite Lifting and Training Shoes for Fall
kupicoo / Getty

In most commercial gyms, barbells are typically used for one exercise: the bench press. And while there's nothing wrong with everyone's favorite chest move, there are plenty more creative ways to use barbells in your workouts—or WODs, in this case.

Here, we've asked five of the greatest minds in CrossFit to devise complex ways to use barbells for your workouts. So strap on your shoes, chalk up your hands, and get ready to sweat. When you're done with these workouts, a 45-lb bar will never feel heavier.

Also: As in CrossFit style, the weights recommended here are considered "Rx," and weights an elite athlete would use in his workouts. Feel free to experiment with the weights you use, and work your way up to the Rx weights.

2 of 6

1. The Final Thrust

Man attempts to perform overhead lift with barbell
FatCamera / Getty

150 thrusters* at 95 lbs (65 lbs for women)

*Every time you take a break, run 400 meters

This first workout comes from Noah Ohlsen, a four-time CrossFit Games athlete. It may look simple, but thrusters are designed to obliterate your nervous system, and this workout penalizes you every time you put down the barbell. Consequently, feel free to catch your breath when you get back from that 400-meter run. 

3 of 6

2. DT

Man performing deadlift
Klaus Vedfelt / Getty

5 rounds as fast as possible:

12 Deadlifts at 155 lbs (105 lbs for women)
9 Hang Power Cleans at 155 lbs (105 lbs for women)
6 Push Jerks at 155 lbs (105 lbs for women)

Sam Orme, the owner of CrossFit Virtuosity in Brooklyn, recommends this workout, which will work your entire body. Thankfully, you don't need to change weights between the movements. After the deadlift, go straight into the cleans, and after the last clean, start push jerking. Then repeat for four more rounds. 

4 of 6

3. Ring Around the Barbell

BraunS / Getty

As fast as possible:

Run 400m21 Power Cleans at 155 lbs (105 lbs for women)21 Bench Press at 155 lbs (105 lbs for women)

Run 400m15 Power Cleans15 Bench Press

Run 400m9 Power Cleans9 Bench Press

Denise Thomas, a trainer at Reebok CrossFit One and a member of the CrossFit HQ Seminar Staff, offers the following advice for the cleans: "Keep the barbell close to the body to prevent being pulled out of a mechanically advantageous position. For efficiency, drive out of the heels, and extend the legs and hips before pulling with the arms.”

5 of 6

4. Jackie at Home

Lift Pain-Free With the Reflexive Performance Reset Method
Edgar Artiga

As fast as possible:

1000m Run50 Front squats (empty barbell)50 Push press (empty barbell)

This workout comes from Kara Webb, the 2017 CrossFit Games runner-up and a six-time CrossFit Games competitor. She likes barbells because they "can be used in the same manner as a kettlebell, but with slightly different positions."

6 of 6

5. Gasp-and-Pull

Deadlift
Neustockimages / Getty

As fast as possible:

12 Thrusters at 95 lbs (65 for women)12 Deadlifts at 225 lbs (155 for women)

10 Thrusters at 95 lbs (65 for women)12 Deadlifts at 225 lbs (155 for women)

17 Thrusters at 95 lbs (65 for women)12 Deadlifts at 225 lbs (155 for women)

Like Ohlsen, 2017 CrossFit Games champion Tia-Clair Toomey is also a fan of thrusters. Though this workout technically doesn't follow the theme—you'll need two barbells, not just a barbell—it will still blast your shoulders, legs, and lungs.

Topics:
Comments