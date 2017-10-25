5 CrossFit Workouts You Can Do With Only a Kettlebell

Jose Luis Pelaez Inc/MNPhotoStudios / Getty

Kettlebells have recently become more popular in the U.S., and with good reason.

"Obviously, you can swing them, but you can also use them for deadlifts, clean and jerks, snatches, presses, farmer's carries, overhead walks, and goblet squats," says Kara Webb, the second-place finisher at the 2017 CrossFit Games. "The kettlebell can essentially be utilized as additional load to any unloaded movement to add an extra challenge."

With that in mind, we present five kettlebell-centric workouts from the top brains in CrossFit.

Note: The weights presented here are "Rx," or the recommended weight for an experienced, advanced-level athlete. The first time you attempt these workouts, try it with a lighter weight—remember, those reps add up fast—and experiment with the weights each time you do the workout.