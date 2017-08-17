Workout Routines

The 500-rep Challenge

Turn your body into a fat-burning machine while you test your strength and endurance.

The 500-rep Challenge Routine
James Michelfelder
If you're the type who loves walking out of the gym drenched in sweat and shaking with endorphins—this one’s for you. And we’re not just talking about pumping up your pecs and biceps. This is all-out war—not a single muscle will go untouched. No “runner’s high” can even touch the fix this workout produces.

How it works

Move through this circuit one time as quickly as possible, completing 50 reps per exercise. Rest as needed. For weighted exercises, select resistance when you can perform between 15 and 20 unbroken repetitions at full capacity.

**It’s suggested you try this in between rest days, and after completing a normal program of four to eight weeks. If you’re intimidated by 500 reps, cut them in half and go for 250.

The 500-rep Challenge Move through this circuit one time as quickly as possible, completing 50 reps per exercise. Rest as needed.

Exercise 1

General Pushup You'll need: No Equipment How to
Pushup thumbnail
-- sets
50 reps
-- rest
Tip: To get more in one shot, slightly reposition your hands each rep.

Exercise 2

Squat Jump
Man doing jump squat. thumbnail
-- sets
50 reps
-- rest
Tip: Your thighs must hit parallel to the ground to count as a rep.

Exercise 3

Inverted Row You'll need: Barbell, Squat Rack How to
Inverted Row thumbnail
-- sets
50 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Neutral-Grip Dumbbell Shoulder Press You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Neutral-Grip Dumbbell Shoulder Press thumbnail
-- sets
50 reps
-- rest

Exercise 5

Dumbbell Front Squat You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Front Squat thumbnail
-- sets
50 reps
-- rest
Tip: As you descend into the squat, squeeze your glutes.

Exercise 6

Russian Twist You'll need: Weight Plates How to
Russian Twist thumbnail
-- sets
50 reps
-- rest
*With a 12-pound ball; Tip: If you can’t do the Russian twist with your feet up, drop them to the ground and bend your knees.

Exercise 7

Pushup Renegade Row You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Pushup Renegade Row thumbnail
-- sets
50 reps
-- rest
Tip: Beginners can eliminate the pushup and focus only on the dumbbell row portion.

Exercise 8

V-Up You'll need: No Equipment How to
V-Up thumbnail
-- sets
50 reps
-- rest

Exercise 9

Bench Hop You'll need: Bench How to
Bench Hop thumbnail
-- sets
50 reps
-- rest
*Switch out for box jumps if you prefer.

Exercise 10

Mountain Climber You'll need: No Equipment How to
Mountain Climber thumbnail
-- sets
50 reps
-- rest
