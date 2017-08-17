The 500-rep Challenge

If you're the type who loves walking out of the gym drenched in sweat and shaking with endorphins—this one’s for you. And we’re not just talking about pumping up your pecs and biceps. This is all-out war—not a single muscle will go untouched. No “runner’s high” can even touch the fix this workout produces.

How it works

Move through this circuit one time as quickly as possible, completing 50 reps per exercise. Rest as needed. For weighted exercises, select resistance when you can perform between 15 and 20 unbroken repetitions at full capacity.

**It’s suggested you try this in between rest days, and after completing a normal program of four to eight weeks. If you’re intimidated by 500 reps, cut them in half and go for 250.