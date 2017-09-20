7 CrossFit workouts you can do in 10 minutes or less

Peathegee Inc / Getty
In 7 minutes, do as many reps as possible of:
20 wallball shots with a 20-lb medicine ball (14-lb for women), shot to a target 10 feet high (9 feet for women)
15 kettlebell swings at 24kg (16kg for women)
10 burpee-box-jump-overs at 24" for men (20" for women)
Fikowski likes this workout because it "requires minimal equipment, has a low injury risk, and needs only a simple warmup." On the wallballs, be sure to hold the wallball to your chest and squat below parallel. On the kettlebells, you can do either "Russian" style (swinging to eye height) or "American" style (swinging directly overhead). Just remember to always begin your workout with a solid warmup, so you’re prepared for what's ahead.