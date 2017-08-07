Workout Routines

Ageless Muscle: Total-Body Workout

This workout routine got this 51-year old ripped to the bone.

by
Beiron Andersson Lean Body
Per Bernal / M+F Magazine
Per Bernal / M+F Magazine
Duration 60 min
Exercises 16
Equipment Yes

Beiron Andersson was one of the hottest male models in his heyday. During the 90's, you would be hard-pressed to find a magazine that didn't have his face in it. He was the face of GUESS, then went on to model for brands like Armani, Versace and Valentino. But even when he was in his modeling prime, he was in no shape compared to his current body.

Now over 50, Andersson is bigger and more muscular than he ever was back in the day. He focuses more on weight training now, as opposed to running like he used to, and he makes it a priority to point out that he does it all naturally. He enjoys creating workout and diet plans for his clients and in the future, he plans on competing in physique bodybuilding shows.

Here usually trains 5-6 days a week, but when his schedule is packed, he uses this monster full-body workout twice a week. 

Note: Andersson begins with a 10-minute warmup to get the blood flowing: jumping rope or using a cardio machine like the elliptical or treadmill.

Beiron's Total-Body Assault

Exercise 1

Weighted Pullup You'll need: Pullup Bar, Dip Belt, Weight Plates How to
Weighted Pullup thumbnail
5 sets
6-12* reps
-- rest
*Do the first set without weight. If you can’t do more than 12 pullups without weight, then continue without weight.

Exercise 2

Weighted Bench Dip How to
Weighted bench dip thumbnail
4 sets
to failure reps
-- rest
*Do the first set without weight. If you can’t do more than 12 dips without weight, then continue without weight.

Exercise 3

Barbell Bench Press You'll need: Barbell, Bench How to
Barbell Bench Press thumbnail
4 sets
6-12* reps
-- rest
*Perform reps as 12,10,8,6.

Exercise 4

Hanging Leg Raise You'll need: Pullup Bar How to
Hanging Leg Raise thumbnail
4 sets
to failure reps
-- rest
You can also do knee raises. “To do these correctly,” Andersson says, “strive to pull up your legs or knees so you are exposing your rear end to the world.”

Exercise 5

General Situp You'll need: No Equipment How to
Situp thumbnail
4 sets
to failure reps
-- rest
Can be substituted with inverted toe touches with gravity boots if you have them.

Exercise 6

Sled Push How to
Sled Push thumbnail
5 sets
30 yd reps
-- rest
Add weight with each set to finish with a heavy sled.

Exercise 7

Back Squat You'll need: Barbell, Squat Rack How to
Back Squat thumbnail
4 sets
6-12* reps
-- rest
*Perform reps as 12,10,8,6.

Exercise 8

Barbell Front Squat You'll need: Barbell, Squat Rack How to
Barbell Front Squat thumbnail
3 sets
6-10* reps
-- rest
*Perform reps as 10,8,6.

Exercise 9

Sumo Deadlift You'll need: Barbell How to
Sumo Deadlift thumbnail
4 sets
2-8* reps
-- rest
*Perform reps as 8,6,4,2.

Exercise 10

Barbell Power Clean You'll need: Barbell How to
Barbell Power Clean thumbnail
4 sets
2-8* reps
-- rest
*Perform reps as 8,6,4,2.

Exercise 11

Bodyweight Walking Lunge You'll need: No Equipment How to
Walking Lunge thumbnail
4 sets
20* reps
-- rest
*Each leg. Perform with weights.

Exercise 12

Sled Pull
Sled Pull thumbnail
3 sets
40 ft reps
-- rest
Pull with rope.

Exercise 13

Sumo Squat You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Sumo Squat thumbnail
3 sets
12-20* reps
-- rest
*Perform reps as 20,16,12. Perform with a weighted belt.

Exercise 14

Medicine Ball Side Throw You'll need: Medicine Ball How to
Medicine Ball Side Throw thumbnail
3 sets
15* reps
-- rest
*Each side.

Exercise 15

Medicine Ball Pushup You'll need: Medicine Ball How to
exercise image placeholder
4 sets
to failure reps
-- rest

Exercise 16

Handstand Pushup
Handstand Pushup thumbnail
4 sets
to failure reps
-- rest
*Can be substituted with standing barbell (or dumbbell) overhead presses instead.
Topics:
Comments