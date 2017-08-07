Ageless Muscle: Total-Body Workout

Beiron Andersson was one of the hottest male models in his heyday. During the 90's, you would be hard-pressed to find a magazine that didn't have his face in it. He was the face of GUESS, then went on to model for brands like Armani, Versace and Valentino. But even when he was in his modeling prime, he was in no shape compared to his current body.

Now over 50, Andersson is bigger and more muscular than he ever was back in the day. He focuses more on weight training now, as opposed to running like he used to, and he makes it a priority to point out that he does it all naturally. He enjoys creating workout and diet plans for his clients and in the future, he plans on competing in physique bodybuilding shows.

Here usually trains 5-6 days a week, but when his schedule is packed, he uses this monster full-body workout twice a week.

Note: Andersson begins with a 10-minute warmup to get the blood flowing: jumping rope or using a cardio machine like the elliptical or treadmill.