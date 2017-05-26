Workout Routines

Become a Trap Bar Extraordinaire

Master these trap bar (aka hex bar) moves for a full-body power workout.

Perfect Your Trap

Trap bar deadlift
Labeling the hex bar (aka trap bar)  as just the latest fad would be a fitness fallacy. With its origins tracing back to training’s golden era of Hulkamania and Zubaz pants, the hex bar has been adopted by powerlifters and pro athletes to help set PRs and prevent injuries. Even Hollywood has caught on, incorporating it into their training sessions. Yet, walk into your local gym and, other than an occasional deadlifter, the hex bar may be noticed only when you trip over it reaching for an EZ-curl bar.

Science has  explained its advantages, those in the know swear by it, yet still the hex bar doesn’t get the love it deserves from the mainstream muscle masses. It’s been shown to help reduce lumbar pressure during deadlifts. Its hand-positioning grips allow lifters to lift heavier weights more comfortably. It’s versatile enough to be used not only for deadlifts and shrugs but also for pressing movements and rows. And its hexagonal shape all but eliminates the bloody and painful shin scraping every deadlifter has experienced at least once.

Jason Walsh, owner of Los Angeles’ Rise Nation VersaClimber studio and trainer to some of Hollywood’s finest and fittest, considers the hex bar a muscle-building must and employs it with the majority of his client list. For you, he’s designed an efficiently effective hex-bar workout that’ll hit all muscle groups, add strength and size, and help spare your joints any unnecessary strain or discomfort.

“I prefer the trap bar because of the way that it distributes the weight and also because of the neutral grip position, which is easier on the joints,” says Walsh. “And it’s also great for accessory work.”

So why—and how—would you base an entire workout on this underused and underappreciated piece of equipment? For starters, it’s gonna kick your ass. Secondly, all those hex-bar nonbelievers scoping out your unconventional routine will watch it kick your ass.

The hex bar’s creator, Al Gerard,  a former powerlifter, designed the contraption in the ’80s after suffering numerous back injuries in competition. He began setting personal records after making the switch. Today, log on to YouTube and watch athletes such as Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker and notorious weightroom warrior James Harrison repping out with close to 700 pounds with hex-bar deadlifts. Even former NFL QB Johnny Manziel, currently trying to resuscitate his career, was recently deadlifting 405 pounds with the trap bar.

Walsh trained actor Bradley Cooper  for his 2014 Oscar-nominated performance in American Sniper, which included a scene in which he was hex-bar deadlifting 425 pounds for reps.

“I’ve just started doing lots andlots of work with the hex bar,” says Walsh. “I like the way that one can overload with it. I used it in training with just about every single client I have for any type of movie. And I actually use it a lot with my female clients, too.”

Walsh’s routine consists of three exercises: partial deadlift, split-stance Romanian deadlift, and the floor press, which provide a full body workout. Walsh suggests a rack-ready hex bar, such as the Sorinex Diamond Bar, but if your gym isn’t so lucky, a standard trap bar should get the job done.

“If you learn how to position your body correctly, you’re going to feel a little more at ease with the bar,” Walsh says. “I use the trap bar typically when I start getting heavy weight in a client’s hands and teach them how to pull.”

1) Trap Bar Shoulder Press

Trap bar overhead shoulder press
The hand positioning of the trap bar helps reduce shoulder and elbow stress, making this a safer version of the standard shoulder press. To do these, set the pins in a power rack (not shown) anywhere from head height to just below trap height, depending on both your shoulder’s mobility and the amount of leg movement you plan on using. With feet shoulder-distance apart, press the trap bar upward like a normal barbell shoulder press.

2) Trap Bar Split-Stance Romanian Deadlift

Trap bar split stance romanian deadlift
“Single-leg deadlifts are beneficial in so many ways,” Walsh says. “But let’s be honest: Most of us fall to the floor after the second or third rep, so what’s the point?” With this variation, you’ll place one foot on the ground about two feet behind your front foot for stability while holding the trap bar. Lower yourself till you’re about parallel with the floor while pushing your hips toward the back of the room. Then lift again. “It’s a great exercise that allows you to lift really heavy unilaterally,” Walsh says

3) Trap Bar Farmer's Walk

Trap bar farmer's walk
Carrying a loaded hex bar will have your arms, legs, back, traps, and core all firing. Once you pick the bar up, slowly walk forward, keeping your chest up and arms tensed, for about 30 to 60 seconds.

4) Trap Bar Partial Deadlift

Trap bar partial deadlift
Despite the safety advantages of using a hex bar, performing a full deadlift still has its risks if a lifter has limited range of motion. It’s a reason why Walsh starts with partial deadlifts out of a power rack before pulling from the floor. “I always err on the side of safety, but I still want to be able to get that response from the heavy weight,” Walsh says. The trap bar allows the lifter to maintain a more upright position and helps prevent rounding of the back. According to Walsh, you should start by setting the pin just below knee level, then drop it every week or two until you’re able to pull from the ground. “That weight’s going to feel completely different. Even at five to 10 degrees more.”

5) Trap Bar Floor Press

Trap bar floor press
A shoulder saver when compared with a standard bench press, the floor press is also beneficial for those struggling with lockout problems on their bench. Lying on the floor of a power rack (not shown), remove the bar. Slowly lower the bar until your triceps touch the floor. Without pausing, press back up. For full-body power, bend your knees while keeping your feet flat on the floor, or to isolate your upper body, extend your hips and keep your legs straight. “I like the fact that it’s in a neutral position for the hands, and it’s a little easier on the shoulders,” Walsh says.

Trap Bar Workout

Trap bar shoulder press
Performed once a week for six weeks, this trap bar trifecta should be started on Day 1, when you’re at your freshest, suggests Walsh. In Week 1, start off with three sets of 10 reps for each exercise, resting 60 seconds between sets. After two weeks, progress to four sets of eight reps with 90 seconds’ rest, followed by five sets of six with two minutes’ rest. For Weeks 5 and 6, add another set and drop the reps to six, with two minutes’ rest in between.

You probably won’t need additional work, but if you’re feeling exceptionally strong,  you can add shoulder presses and farmer’s walks as accessory moves.

Exercise Sets Reps Rest
Partial Deadlift (from rack) 3 10 60-90 sec
Floor Press 3 10 60-90 sec
Split-stance RDL 3 10 60-90 sec
Accessory Work      
Shoulder Press 3 10 60-90 sec
Farmer's Walk 3 30-60 sec 60-90 sec
