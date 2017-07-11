Workout Routines

The Best CrossFit Workouts for Beginners

So you already know your way around a weight room, but you’re interested in trying your hand at this “WOD” thing? Put your endurance, stamina, and all-around ability to the test with these challenging CrossFit workouts.

The Basics

Many serious bodybuilding-focused lifters tend to raise their eyebrows or roll their eyes at CrossFit and its brand of fitness training, especially as it pertains to the weight room. But perhaps they should take another look.

“The goals of CrossFit are increases in strength, power, stamina, endurance, agility, and coordination,” says Kurt Roderick, C.S.C.S., co-owner and head coach of Crow Hill CrossFit and coach of Murder of Crows Barbell Club, a weightlifting and powerlifting club in Brooklyn. “While most hardcore lifters are usually looking for increased strength, power, or size, it’s essential that they don’t overlook the other attributes of fitness. Those who do are destined for a shorter lifting career and may risk health problems.”

So: How can even a veteran lifter avoid that fate? Roderick (who is also a USA Weightlifting-certified coach) recommends mixing some CrossFit-type workouts to work on general fitness gains between cycles of heavy weight training. When you do a de-load cycle or try four weeks of lighter lifting, throw in two or three of the following “beginner” CrossFit workouts each week. “Cycle this throughout the year, and you’ll find that you will be better prepared mentally and physically to push through anything,” Roderick says.

Directions

In classic CrossFit style, all listed weights are considered the “Rx” of each motion, meaning they represent the highest “standard” weight an athlete would complete. You’ll need a considerable amount of strength, skill, and stamina to complete a workout at Rx weights. Our suggestion: Try these workouts with a light weight—lighter than you might think you’d need to go—and work up from there.

Workout #1

Cindy

For 20 minutes, do as many rounds as possible (AMRAP) of:

  • 5 pullups
  • 10 pushups
  • 15 air squats

In an AMRAP exercise or circuit, you’ll do “as many reps/rounds as possible” in the time frame given. In this workout, dubbed “Cindy,” you’ll count your rounds. (Many CrossFit workouts have women’s names, like hurricanes, because upon completion, you should feel like you’ve weathered a storm. Commence eyeroll.) “This is a first workout for many CrossFitters, as it’s a 'benchmark workout' in the sense that we do it often to see how we have progressed,” says Roderick. The three exercises aren’t bad on their own, but when done with intensity, it can be a long 20 minutes.

“It won’t get you 'huge,' but it will help keep all those joints working and can be thrown in once a week or once every two weeks,” he says. “Done at a low intensity, it can help with recovery. Done at high intensity, you will need recovery.”

Workout #2

4 rounds for time:

  • 200-meter farmer's carry (50 lbs men / 35 lbs women)
  • 35-foot dumbbell “death march” (50 lbs men / 35 lbs women)
  • 15 triceps dips

“Heavy carries are often an overlooked exercise for developing healthy, strong shoulders and superior grip,” says Roderick. “This workout will certainly tax your grip and mixes in some brutal posterior chain punishment.”

To do the death march, hold the dumbbells at your sides as you would with a farmer’s carry. Take a small step forward with one foot, toe to heel. Then, hinge your hips back, bend forward, and try to tap the dumbbells on the floor in front of you. “Be careful of rounding your back—really push the hips backwards and put the stress on your hamstrings,” he says.

Record your time after four rounds, and try to beat yourself the next session.

Workout #3

For time:

  • 1 bodyweight back squat
  • 10 weighted pullups (20lbs men/15lbs women)
  • 2 bodyweight back squat
  • 9 weighted pullups
  • 3 bodyweight back squat
  • 8 weighted pullups
  • 4 bodyweight back squat
  • 7 weighted pullups
  • 5 bodyweight back squat
  • 6 weighted pullups
  • 6 bodyweight back squat
  • 5 weighted pullups
  • 7 bodyweight back squat
  • 4 weighted pullups
  • 8 bodyweight back squat
  • 3 weighted pullups
  • 9 bodyweight back squat
  • 2 weighted pullups
  • 10 bodyweight back squat
  • 1 weighted pullup

“This workout is a psychological nightmare,” Roderick says. “As you start feeling relief from the dropping reps of weighted pullups, the reps on the back squat start to get grueling.” To be clear: In this case, a “bodyweight back squat” is when you load a barbell to total your bodyweight.

“The good news: When you’re doing your back squats, you get to rest your arms, and when you do your pullups, your legs are getting a rest,” he adds. “The bad news: The rest periods are the shortest during the largest sets.”

Again, record your time so you can see how you progress.

Workout #4

8 rounds:

  • 30-second AMRAP barbell shoulder press (115lbs men / 75lbs women)
  • 30 seconds rest

Then

  • 8 rounds:
  • 30-second handstand hold (up against a wall)
  • 30 seconds rest

This upper-body battle hammers your shoulders with huge amounts of reps, followed by an isometric hold to really burn out the shoulders. Those shoulder presses should be quick and light, which means you should adjust the weight if necessary. “Many athletes have problems with a strong lock-out of their elbows, whether they’re benching or lifting overhead,” Roderick says. “This workout will make that lock-out foolproof.”

Workout #5

DT

5 rounds for time:

  • 15 deadlifts (155lbs men/105lbs women)
  • 12 hang power cleans (155lbs/105lbs)
  • 9 power jerks (155lbs/105lbs)

DT is a “Hero WOD” dedicated to fallen Air Force Sergeant Timothy Davis. (Another CrossFit tradition is naming workouts in honor of soldiers and first responders who died in the line of duty). If you prefer, swap the power jerks for push presses to hit the triceps.

Despite the number of reps, this session should only last about 5 to 10 minutes. “The deadlifts will be light, but by the time you get the bar overhead for your power jerks, it will be feeling heavy,” Roderick says. “Really attack this workout, and try to put the bar down as little as possible. Your grip will thank you.” 

