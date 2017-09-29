The Best Hamstrings Workout for Beginners

Most of us have tight hamstrings from hours of sitting at a desk, navigating behind a steering wheel, or wedging ourselves into an airline seat.

That’s a dangerous problem, because tightness locks up our hip flexors, shuts down our glutes, and makes the hamstrings less efficient. Tight hamstrings are a product of tight hips, which are a product of inactivated glutes. That’s one reason hamstring strains and lower-back pain are so commonplace these days.

For example: People who take up running after long periods of inactivity often have hamstring issues since their hammies are in no position to execute the long, fluid strides necessary for proper running. The same is true in the weight room, in which we’re calling upon our hamstrings to execute challenging movements like deadlifts. Without fully functioning hamstrings, we’re not going to get the benefits of many of these moves, at the very least. We’re also more likely to suffer injury.

Admittedly, hamstrings aren’t very sexy. Rarely does someone admire a set of hammies the way they lust after shoulders, arms, quads, and calves. But without strong and flexible hamstrings you’re going to have a tougher time developing pretty much anything else.

DIRECTIONS

To work the hamstrings you’ll need to address them both directly while also targeting the glutes. We’re going to perform this beginner hamstrings workout with three sets of these six exercises performed in a circuit to loosen those hamstrings and strengthen your posterior chain.