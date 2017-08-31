The Best Triceps Workout for Beginners

Pavel Ythjall

Lesser-known fact: The triceps actually make up the bulk of your upper arm (no matter how many biceps curls you do). “Triceps are the big, primary movers for upper-body push motion, that is, extension of the arms,” says personal trainer Chris Clough, based in Baltimore and Washington D.C. “The most common mistake made by beginners is ignoring your triceps.”

He adds, “The second most common mistake is just the opposite, overworking your triceps—that is not recognizing the work triceps do in bench-pressing.” For that reason, don’t do this once- or twice-weekly triceps workout the day after you do chest.

Aim for 12 to 15 reps per exercise per set, and four sets with just 15 to 30 seconds of rest between them—increasing muscle mass requires volume. Use a heavy load that is challenging to complete your reps, but not so that you can’t keep good form.