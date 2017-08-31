Workout Routines

The Best Triceps Workout for Beginners

Looking to boost the backs of your arms? Look here.

Lesser-known fact: The triceps actually make up the bulk of your upper arm (no matter how many biceps curls you do). “Triceps are the big, primary movers for upper-body push motion, that is, extension of the arms,” says personal trainer Chris Clough, based in Baltimore and Washington D.C. “The most common mistake made by beginners is ignoring your triceps.”

He adds, “The second most common mistake is just the opposite, overworking your triceps—that is not recognizing the work triceps do in bench-pressing.” For that reason, don’t do this once- or twice-weekly triceps workout the day after you do chest.

Aim for 12 to 15 reps per exercise per set, and four sets with just 15 to 30 seconds of rest between them—increasing muscle mass requires volume. Use a heavy load that is challenging to complete your reps, but not so that you can’t keep good form.

Seated Overhead Triceps Extension

While seated on bench, raise either dumbbells or a barbell overhead, with elbows bent so your hands are behind you. Maintaining the vertical position of your upper arms, straighten your forearms to raise the weight completely overhead. Control to return to the start.

Standing Cable Rope Pressdown

Raise the cable to the top, with the double-handle rope attached. Grasp the handles, and pull the cable so that your elbows are at your sides and your hands are perpendicular. Press the handles down, so your arms come fully straight. Re-bend your elbows with control, not allowing your upper arms to shift from their position.

Skullcrusher

Load up an EZ-bar or grab dumbbells. Lie on your back on a bench. Raise your weight up so your upper arms are perpendicular to the ceiling, elbows bent—the weight will be at or near your forehead. Straighten your arms, keeping your upper arms in the same position. Re-bend, taking care not to smash your head.

Bench Dip

Ditch your weights and sit on your bench sideways, hands holding the edge next to your hips. Keep your knees bent (easier) or extend your legs long (harder). Move your hips up and forward off the bench, so your body is largely supported by your arms. Bend your elbows back, aiming for right angles; press up to straighten.

Plyo Inclined Pushup

Place your hands on a locked Smith machine bar or some stable object, in a long-arm plank position. Bend your elbows back close alongside your body, then explosively power up to come up briefly into the air; land your hands with elbows soft to go right into your next rep.

Single-Arm Band Overhead Tricep Extension

Stand on a band or tube, holding the other side with one hand. Raise your arm up, so that upper arm is perpendicular to the ceiling, elbow bent, hand back. Extend your arm straight up, then control to release back to the start. Do 3 sets of 20 reps as a finisher.

