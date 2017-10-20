Workout Routines

Blitz Your Biceps for Bigger Arms in 3 Weeks

Has your biceps growth come to a screeching halt? Use this three-week plan to shock them for some serious size gains.

Seated Incline CableCurl
Think carefully about your biceps workouts. Do you tend to perform the same exercises over and over at every session—barbell curls, preacher curls, seated dumbbell curls, and so on? Now go ahead and flex your biceps. Are you satisfied with their current size and shape? If the answer is yes (which I doubt), then go ahead and flip to the next article. However, if your answer is no, then please keep reading, because it is my goal to greatly increase ticket sales to your “gun show”. 

Personally, I am a huge advocate of variety when it comes to designing individual training programs. If my 28 years of experience as a competitive bodybuilder and coach have taught me anything, it is that the human body is a profoundly adaptable machine—and because of this, we must continually present new challenges by switching up the stimuli we thrust upon it (that is, exercises, angles, tempos, and techniques).

While there are many effective ways to tweak your workouts with the goal of pushing past plateaus or staving off stagnation, the one we shall focus on in this article is introducing a few novel movements. Of course, each of the exercises I will present are nothing more than variations of the basic curl. By simply changing the arc of pull, the angle of the torso, and the positioning of the elbows and shoulders, you can attack a unique set of motor unit pools (and muscle fibers). This, along with giving the central nervous system something new to deal with, can help take your biceps development—and arm measurements—to an entirely new level.

Week 1: Power Workout

Exercise 1

Barbell Biceps Curl You'll need: Barbell How to
bicep curl thumbnail
3 sets
5-7 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Seated Low Cable Incline Curl How to
Seated low cable incline curl thumbnail
3 sets
5-7 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Incline Barbell Biceps Curl How to
Incline barbell biceps curl thumbnail
3 sets
5-7 reps
-- rest

Week 2: Rep Range Workout

Exercise 1

Alternating Dumbbell Biceps Curl You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Alternating Dumbbell Biceps Curl thumbnail
3 sets
7-9 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

High Cable Curl How to
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
10-12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Incline Dumbbell Biceps Curl You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Incline Dumbbell Biceps Curl thumbnail
3 sets
13-15 reps
-- rest

Week 3: Shock Workout

Exercise 1A

Seated Overhead Cable Curl How to
exercise image placeholder
2 sets
10-12 reps
-- rest
Superset with Incline Barbell Biceps Curl

Exercise 1B

Incline Barbell Biceps Curl How to
Incline barbell biceps curl thumbnail
2 sets
7-9 reps
-- rest
Superset with Seated Overhead Cable Extension

Exercise 2A

High Cable Curl How to
exercise image placeholder
2 sets
10-12 reps
-- rest
Superset with Incline Dumbbell Biceps Curl

Exercise 2B

Incline Dumbbell Biceps Curl You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Incline Dumbbell Biceps Curl thumbnail
2 sets
7-9 reps
-- rest
Superset with High Cable Curl

Exercise 3

EZ-Bar Preacher Curl You'll need: EZ-Bar, Preacher Bench How to
EZ-Bar Preacher Curl thumbnail
1 sets
-- reps
-- rest
Use barbell or machine. Perform as drop set. 10-12, drop 6-8 more.
