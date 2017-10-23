Build the Ultimate Bodyweight Workout Routine

Edgar Artiga / M+F Magazine
Like your chest, the back is an easy body part to hit without weights thanks to the almighty pullup. Pullups are great because they can be performed with a variety of grips: wide, moderate, close, overhand, and underhand. You can also vary the difficulty. For example, if you’re not strong enough to get more than a few, then you can use a band or an assisted pullup machine to help you bang out more reps. Conversely, if you’re a pullup deity who can rep out more than 15, you can hang weight from a dip belt or close your feet around a dumbbell to make them harder.
The other key back exercise is the inverted row, which is essentially a pullup with your heels on the floor and body held flat. Set a Smith machine bar or a barbell in a power rack at slightly higher than arm’s length when you’re lying on the floor, and pull yourself up as if rowing upside down.