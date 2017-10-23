The High- and Low-Rep Workout Protocol to Shock Your Muscles Bigger

Workout Routines

Utilize both low and high reps to consistently shock your muscles into both size and strength gains.

Switch Up

Barbell Bentover Row
Research has proven that lifting within the eight- to 12-rep range is best for muscle growth, but it’s not the only way to grow. In fact, if you stick with it too long your gains will likely stall. Translation: Don’t be too predictable.

Besides, higher and lower reps have advantages, too. Higher reps maximize blood volumization and stamina. Lower reps are best for boosting strength.

And both can generate growth. For this reason, the best strategy is likely a mixture of rep ranges. Alternating between high and low reps is going to throw out the middle, temporarily, and focus only on the high (15 to 30) and the low (four to seven).

First, here's a quick primer on the high-low rep philosophy:

High-low basics

  • High-rep sets are 15 to 30 reps. Low-rep sets are four to seven reps.
  • Alternate high-rep and low-rep sets of the same exercise.
  • Or do all high-rep sets of one exercise and then all low-rep sets of the next exercise, seesawing throughout the workout.
  • Or do all high-rep sets one workout and all low-rep sets the next time you train that body part. Alternate for at least six workouts.

High-low tip sheet

  • It’s best to do high-low set sequences with exercises that allow you to easily change the resistance, like pulldowns.
  • On the other hand, heavy exercises like deadlifts or legs presses would likely involve too much plate-loading between sets.
  • During a high-low cycle, avoid mid-range sets of eight to 12 reps.
  • High-low can effectively shock calves and abs, which are not usually worked with low reps.

The high-low back routine

Exercise Sets Reps
Front Lat Pulldown 4 15, 6, 15, 6
T-bar Row -superset with- 3 4-6
Low Cable Row  3 20
Barbell Bentover Row 3 4-6
Stiff-arm Pulldown 3 30

 

Now let’s analyze the three distinct ways you can incorporate high-low in your routine.

Workout to Workout

T-Bar Row
The first way to incorporate high-low training is to alternate between all high reps one workout and all low reps the next time you train that body part. (Be sure to avoid mid-range sets of eight to 12 reps, as this defeats the purpose.)

If you hit more than one body part per workout, you can also stress each with different rep ranges. For example, if you work chest before triceps, do all low reps for chest and nothing but high reps for triceps, then flip that script on your next chest/tri’s day.

Utilizing high-low workout to workout lacks the benefit of “muscle confusion,” which you get via attacking your muscles with rep variety in the same session. However, it allows you to better focus on one range at a time.

Set to Set

This is the most radical way to utilize high-low, and the method that best distinguishes it from other workout styles: alternating high and low reps each set of the same exercise.

This will have you see-sawing back and forth from a pumping set to a power set. Be thoughtful of your exercising pairings. For example, heavy free-weight exercises will have you changing plates from the bar every set, which is a pain compared with a cable pushdown machine that allows you to simply select weights with a pin.

Another approach is to turn the set into a superset, alternating between a heavy move, like the bench press, and a lighter exercise, such as the dumbbell flye. This way, the lighter work complements and expands upon the heavier work.

The potential downside of set-to-set high-low training is that you’ll lose your focus. It’s easy to forget your immediate goal when you just did a light set and you’ve grabbed a much heavier weight. Rededicate yourself to the task at hand before each set, aiming for your rep target. (A logbook can help you hit your goals as well.)

The upside is that your muscles never quite know what’s coming. Will it be a few reps with a heavy weight or many reps with a light weight? Answer: It’s going to change every set. You’re going to pump up and power up as you attack your muscles with high and low combinations—again and again.

Exercise to Exercise

Stiff-arm Pulldown
Another way to go high and low is to do all high-rep sets of one exercise and then perform all low-rep sets of the next exercise. Alternate that way throughout the workout, seesawing from pump-up to power-up.

Plan your workout, so you go low on compound exercises that let you slide on the most plates (like bench presses and deadlifts) and high on isolation lifts, which don’t easily lend themselves to low reps (like cable crossovers).

It’s usually best to start with a sequence of high-rep sets because this serves as a working warmup. However, you can go low first as long as it’s preceded by a sufficient warmup.

