The High- and Low-Rep Workout Protocol to Shock Your Muscles Bigger

Ian Logan
This is the most radical way to utilize high-low, and the method that best distinguishes it from other workout styles: alternating high and low reps each set of the same exercise.
This will have you see-sawing back and forth from a pumping set to a power set. Be thoughtful of your exercising pairings. For example, heavy free-weight exercises will have you changing plates from the bar every set, which is a pain compared with a cable pushdown machine that allows you to simply select weights with a pin.
Another approach is to turn the set into a superset, alternating between a heavy move, like the bench press, and a lighter exercise, such as the dumbbell flye. This way, the lighter work complements and expands upon the heavier work.
The potential downside of set-to-set high-low training is that you’ll lose your focus. It’s easy to forget your immediate goal when you just did a light set and you’ve grabbed a much heavier weight. Rededicate yourself to the task at hand before each set, aiming for your rep target. (A logbook can help you hit your goals as well.)
The upside is that your muscles never quite know what’s coming. Will it be a few reps with a heavy weight or many reps with a light weight? Answer: It’s going to change every set. You’re going to pump up and power up as you attack your muscles with high and low combinations—again and again.